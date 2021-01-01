News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Right Support Critical For Helping Smokers Quit

Friday, 1 January 2021, 6:26 am
Press Release: Quitline

Quitline clinical lead Lyndy Matthews says if we want to help friends and family achieve their New Year quit smoking resolutions, we may need to change the way we support them.

Almost 26,000 smokers reached out to Quitline for help in the year ending 30 June 2020. More than 28% of them were smoke-free after four weeks. Despite this success, and the work of face-to-face smoking cessation groups, close to half a million people still smoke every day in New Zealand.

Dr Matthews says the way we talk to friends or whanau about their smoking can make a significant difference to whether they feel motivated to kick the habit or keep it.

“Some of us apply value judgements when we see people we know light up, often because we are concerned for them.

“But many people still smoking in Aotearoa have had too much experience of being judged for things they have no control over – their ethnicity, their job status, where they live, and the list goes on. They are highly sensitive to being ‘judged’. Any whiff of it will not only have the opposite effect, it may alienate the very person you are trying to help.”

Most smokers already feel powerful amounts of shame each time they light a cigarette, continues Dr Matthews. “Not only does shame or whakama feed into issues of self-worth, it can stop smokers from reaching out for help.”

She offers the following talk tips for those supporting their friends and whānau to stop smoking:

  • If someone tells you they want to quit, celebrate this milestone with them. Positive talk is key.
  • If they regress a little and smoke a few, that’s ok. Let them know it’s very normal to have a snakes and ladders approach to quitting. Remind them it’s what they do next that matters.
  • Let them know that they’re not alone. People trying to quit are ‘in it together’; online support can be the ‘team’ they carry in their pocket.
  • Avoid telling smokers what to do, or how they should change. Instead, invite them to consider what changes they would like to make.
  • Give them permission to have a go at quitting: ‘what have you got to lose?’

National Telehealth Service, director of population health, Angela Johnson, says many service users experience an increase in self-worth when they stop smoking.

“Quitting smoking can be a powerful motivator for people to then make other changes in their lives. There is a sense of: ‘if I can do this, what else can I do?’ says Mrs Johnson.

Some people may be experiencing multiple barriers to wellness. “Living in difficult circumstances doesn’t need to stop people giving up cigarettes. Sometimes, it is about realising that with support this could be the one thing they can positively change, or do something about.

“If there are several family members smoking, a whole-of-whānau approach may be worth trying. This can break the cycle and then offer a smoke-free future for tamariki.

“Quitline is available 24/7, via text, phone, webchat for anyone who wants to stop smoking. And we’ll support you all the way, if you want,” says Mrs Johnson.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Quitline on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album. Deceptively soft and insubstantial, the hooks latch on and slowly attach themselves to your subconscious, producing instant ear worms. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>

Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 