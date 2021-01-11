News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

ACC Confirmed As Principal Sponsor For New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards

Monday, 11 January 2021, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Primary Healthcare Awards

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) will again be the principal sponsor for New Zealand’s first national primary healthcare awards.

ACC is sponsoring the patient safety award, which celebrates excellence in safe practice. The award recognises an individual or team for outstanding innovation and leadership in patient safety and raises awareness and support for the safety of all patients in all healthcare settings.

The second year of the New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards |He Tohu Mauri Ora are now open, and entries will be accepted until 10pm, 17 January 2021. The awards give GPs, primary care and community teams, midwives, nurses, practice managers, pharmacists, and industry the chance to show New Zealand who is who in primary healthcare.

“ACC is proud to continue our support of the awards. Celebrating excellence in community care is a way to thank health professionals for achieving safe health outcomes for New Zealanders,“ ACC Chief Clinical Officer John Robson says.

“We are particularly excited to recognise the great work done reducing patient harm in the ACC Patient Safety Award category.”

The Health Media Ltd and the Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand, the award hosts, are thrilled ACC has once again pledged its support for the awards, which reward innovation, collaboration and outcomes in the primary healthcare sector.

This year’s winner of the ACC patient safety award was: Every Patient, Every time - making you safer when you visit the GP/Pharmacy, Safety in Practice team, Auckland and Waitematā DHBs.

Who will be the winner in 2021?!

People can find out by attending the awards night - a glittering black-tie dinner held at Auckland’s Cordis hotel on 15 May 2021. The event will be attended by healthcare professionals, representatives from government agencies and pharmaceutical companies.

2021 awards gold sponsors are: The Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand Inc, Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand, ProPharma, Green Cross Health, Douglas Pharmaceuticals, Habit Health, Medtech, Medispace, Spark Health, College of Nurses Aotearoa NZ, Blue Star, Southern Cross Health Insurance, Boehringer Ingelheim, BDO, Ministry of Health and GenPro.

