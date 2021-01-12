COVID-19 Testing Still Available Across MidCentral Region

A series of temporary COVID-19 testing sites will be popping up across the district throughout January to aid in MidCentral communities efforts to remain free of the virus.

As people start to return from their summer holidays and head back to work, school and study, the MidCentral DHB Public Health Service is reminding our communities that free COVID-19 testing is still available to anyone who wants or needs one.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said due to the increased travel and attendance at larger events that commonly occurs during the festive season, people should continue to be vigilant by following the Ministry of Health COVID-19 guidelines as they settle back into normal routines.

“We want people to remember to stay home if they are feeling unwell, maintain good hygiene practices, tracing their movements using the COVID tracer app, and turning bluetooth tracing on in the app. And if anyone is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to get a free test before returning to work or school.”

“Our testing team are heading out into the community this month to make it easier for anyone who would like a test to get one.”

A number of pop-up testing sites are planned for the month of January, and the designated testing site at 575 Main Street in Palmerston North is open every week day from 9am to 4pm, and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The only exceptions are Wellington Anniversary (Monday 25 January) and the Waitangi Day public holiday (8 February), when the testing site will be open from 10am to 2pm.

The MidCentral DHB COVID-19 testing team will be setting up pop-up sites in the following areas:

Date Time Location

13 January 10am – 3.30pm Sanson Community Market car park, corner of SH1 and Dundas Road, Sanson.

14 January 10am – 3.30pm Anglican Church car park, 174 High Street, Dannevirke.

15 January 10am – 3.30pm Fountain Square, Woodville.

17 January 10am – 3.30pm Palmerston North Surf Lifesaving Club car park, 4 Koputara Road, Himatangi Beach.

18 January 10am – 3.30pm Bush Multisport Complex, 57 Huxley Street, Pahiatua.

20 January 10am – 3.30pm Ōtaki Surf Lifesaving Club car park, 43 Marine Parade, Ōtaki Beach.

21 January 10am – 3.30pm Te Wakahuia Manawatu Trust, 56 Pembroke Street, Highbury, Palmerston North.

26 January 10am – 3.30pm Eketāhuna Health Centre, 1 Bengston Street, Eketāhuna

27 January 10am – 3.30pm Village Valley Centre car park, Ashhurst.

28 January 10am – 3.30pm Te Aroha Noa Community Services, Brentwood Avenue, Highbury, Palmerston North.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, high temperature (at least 38°C), shortness of breath and temporary loss of smell. More information about COVID-19 in the MidCentral district can be found on our website https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz

© Scoop Media

