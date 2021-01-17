News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2021 Key To Getting Smokefree NZ Back On Track

Sunday, 17 January 2021, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy

2021 is shaping up to be the most critical year to achieving a smokefree country. However, it will take a lot of determination to deliver on a national ambition that’s already 10 years old, says a leading New Zealand tobacco harm reduction advocate.

“Smokefree 2025 is sadly unlikely to be achieved, but all is not lost. The Government’s draft smokefree action plan will be released for public consultation in the coming months and it’s a priority workstream for new Associate Health Minster Dr Ayesha Verrall,” says Nancy Loucas, co-director of Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA).

Ms Loucas says everyone involved in tobacco harm reduction will need to be actively involved in shaping up the action plan.

“If New Zealand is going to become smokefree, the right incentives and interventions will need to be rolled out. If we don’t take some very bold measures, we won’t be smokefree for nearly two more decades and Maori won’t be for another four decades! That’s totally unacceptable,” she says.

Last year Parliament passed the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Act 2020. Companies cannot now advertise vaping products and flavour sales are set to be restricted for general retailers from August.

Ms Loucas says the Government is also consulting with the vaping industry on key regulations this year, and that work must dovetail into the country’s smokefree action plan.

“Vaping is the most effective smoking cessation tool we’ve ever had, and it has been critical to our declining smoking rate. With that in mind, the Government should tread carefully with its proposed regulations. By making vaping less visible and less attractive for smokers by limiting the likes of flavours will only hamper the country’s smokefree goal,” she says.

AVCA’s Parliamentary petition on vaping flavours, which over 17,000 Kiwis signed, was referred to the Health Select Committee last year. Nancy Loucas has since been invited to make a supplementary submission to the Health Select Committee.

“2021 provides an enormous opportunity to get the country’s smokefree ambition back on track. There’s a smokefree action plan to confirm, vaping regulations to get right, and a new Health Select Committee to engage. It’s a key year,” says Ms Loucas.

About AVCA

AVCA was formed in 2016 by vapers across New Zealand wanting their voices heard in local and central government. All members are former smokers who promote vaping to help smokers quit - a much less harmful alternative to combustible tobacco products. AVCA does not have any affiliation or vested interest in industry - tobacco, pharmaceutical and/or the local vaping manufacturing or retail sectors.

www.avca.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 