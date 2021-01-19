News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Orion Health Teams Up With AWS For Amazon HealthLake

Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 2:54 pm
Press Release: Orion Health

Orion Health, global, award-winning provider of health information technology, advancing population health and precision medicine solutions, is excited to announce it is working with with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy Amazon HealthLake, a HIPAA-eligible service to query, perform analytics, and run machine learning to derive meaningful value from the newly normalised data. Amazon HealthLake can provide a complete view of patient and population health, derive insights using analytics and machine learning, and discover previously obscured relationships and trends.

Product Director Anne O’Hanlon, is delighted to join forces with AWS to help make sense of health data.

“At Orion Health, we believe that there is significant untapped potential to transform the healthcare sector by improving how technology is used to provide insights into the vast swathes of health data generated by individuals and organisations every day,” says Ms O'Hanlon.

Amazon HealthLake identifies clinical information, tags and indexes events in a timeline view, and structures all of the data into the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) industry standard format for a complete view of the health of individual patients and entire populations.

“Health data is frequently messy and incomplete, which is costly and time consuming to clean up. Amazon HealthLake uses machine learning to understand and standardise health data in a secure, compliant and auditable way,” says Ms O'Hanlon. “Collaborating with AWS demonstrates our commitment to the 21st Century Cures Act, ensuring our software is fully compliant with FHIR 4 standards via a third-party vendor.”

The healthcare landscape is changing at pace, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing ‘consumerisation’ of healthcare. Orion Health has always been in the vanguard of change, and this collaboration with AWS will ensure the company continues to be at the forefront of developing and delivering new ways for enabling providers to collaborate more effectively and allowing patients access to their medical information.

CEO of Orion Health, Ian McCrae, echoes this sentiment.

“COVID-19 is driving the long-overdue transformation of the healthcare system and, finally, a move to ‘person-centric’ health. Over the coming months there will be a dramatic shift in focus from hospitals towards digital front doors that help people navigate the health system and receive the perfect care from them, often from the comfort of their own home,” says Mr McCrae.

“Expanding our long-term relationship with AWS allows us to innovate and explore new ways to deliver person-centred healthcare and high-quality health outcomes that help people live a healthier life.

“We’re excited to develop our relationship with AWS as we look to grow into new spaces, provide complementary solutions for our customers, and finally deliver the healthcare we all want,” says Mr McCrae.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Orion Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 