Te Rito Maioha Welcomes New Guidelines For Child Food Safety

Te Rito Maioha (ECNZ) welcomes the Ministry of Health guidelines for child food safety provided as part of the Ministry of Education’s new requirements.

“It is heartening to see the new guidelines provide guidance not just on choking risks for young children, but also on healthy food choices,” says Te Rito Maioha General Manager Workforce and Business Development, Nikki Parsons.

“The guidelines will provide much needed clarity for services and also guidance for whānau on the safest food options and how to minimise food-associated risks.”

“Any information that reduces risk and enhances the health of our youngest tamariki is extremely welcome.”

“Promoting healthy food choices is a good thing for tamariki and kaiako alike,” says Ms Parsons.

The new child food safety requirements are effective from Monday, 25 January.

© Scoop Media

