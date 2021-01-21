News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Physiotherapist Helps Predict Cerebral Palsy In Babies

Thursday, 21 January 2021, 10:38 am
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

A neonatal physiotherapist at Wellington Regional Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has been awarded for implementing a tool to help diagnose infants at high risk of motor disabilities such as cerebral palsy.

Alison Sheppard (image attached) received the Clinical Excellence award at Capital & Coast DHB’s annual ‘Celebrating Our Success’ awards for her work with the General Movements Assessment (GMA) – one of three tools which, used together, are considered best practice for early diagnosis of motor disability.

“The GMA involves taking video footage of an infant’s movements at specific ages – pre-term, term, and around 12 weeks – which are then scored by a specially trained team,” Alison said.

“The patterns of movement quality over time provide us with information about how the infant’s brain is developing.”

It is recognised that early diagnosis and intervention – such as intensified physiotherapy – for infants at a high risk of motor impairment can change the trajectory of disability and result in better outcomes. Providing family support and active involvement in a child’s treatment is also key.

“The earlier we support optimal movement and interactions, the more we can support quality of life opportunities. It is a privilege to work with our babies and their families during the initial stage of their developmental care journey.”

Alison was one of several CCDHB people trained to use the tool to assess infants in 2018. She then began the GMA set-up process, which involved collaboration with medical colleagues and teams across the 3DHBs including the ICT and legal teams.

Thanks to the work of Alison and her colleagues, GMA is now used routinely in Wellington’s NICU. Alison co-authored of a recently published article in the New Zealand Medial Association Journal describing the GMA implementation process, which will help other DHBs to set up similar processes.

For our latest news, visit www.ccdhb.org.nz or www.facebook.com/CCDHB

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Capital and Coast District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 