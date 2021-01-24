8 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

There are 8 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our last media statement on Friday.

We are also investigating a positive test result in a person who has departed from a MIQ facility, more details will be provided at a media stand-up today at 4pm at the Beehive Theatrette.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

9 Jan South Africa United Arab Emirates and Malaysia Day 13 test as symptomatic Auckland

9 Jan United Kingdom United Arab Emirates and Malaysia Day 13 test as symptomatic Auckland

17 Jan United Arab Emirates Around day 5 routine testing Auckland

18 Jan USA Around day 3 routine testing Auckland

18 Jan USA Hong Kong Around day 3 routine testing Auckland

19 Jan Ethiopia United Arab Emirates and Malaysia Around day 3 routine testing Auckland

21 Jan South Africa Qatar/Brisbane Around day 0 routine resting Auckland

21 Jan India United Arab Emirates and Malaysia Around day 0 routine resting Auckland

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 79. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,927.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,487,234.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,335 tests processed.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,459,398 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 158,388,381 and users have created 6,393,135 manual diary entries.

© Scoop Media

