COVID-19: Contact Tracing Locations Of Interest

Sunday, 24 January 2021, 9:14 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

What you need to do

For contact tracing purposes, anyone who attended one of the locations listed here during the relevant timeframes is considered to be a COVID-19 ‘casual contact’.

Our current advice is that although there is a low risk of exposure, out of an abundance of caution, we are asking individuals to stay at home and get a test if they visited these locations during the relevant times and call Healthline. You will need to continue to stay at home until you receive a negative test result back.

If you were at one of these locations during the relevant timeframe, please take the following steps:

  • Stay at home.
  • Contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to understand if and when you need to get tested.
  • If you begin to feel unwell or start to develop COVID-19 symptoms get a test immediately.
  • If you receive a negative test, you need to continue monitoring your symptoms for the next 14 days. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms you will need to organise another test.
  • Ensure you wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or with hand sanitiser.

Current locations of interest

We'll be updating this table as new information is available.

Location NameAddressSuburb/TownDayTime
FreshChoice RuakakaShop 24 Ruakaka Town Centre, 378 Marsden PT RoadRuakaka14 January3:03 pm - 4:33 pm
Aesthetic Clothing Store4 Port Road 15 January8:48 am - 9:53 am
Noel Leeming Whangarei4 Port RoadWhangarei15 January9:02 am - 10:12 am
Bendon WhangareiShop 12, Okara Shopping Centre4 Port RoadWhangarei15 January9:03 am - 10:30 am
The Warehouse Whangarei42 Port RoadWhangarei15 January9:28 am - 10:58 am
Flaming Fires26 Commerce Street 15 January10:24 am - 11:34 am
Whangarei and Kamo Testing Stations15 Railway Road and 23 Clark road 15 January10:40 am - 11:45 am
Bed Bath and Beyond Whangarei19 Lower Tarewa RoadWhangarei15 January10:54 am - 12:04 pm
Fat Camel Cafe12 Quality Street 15 January11:34 am - 1:34 pm
Parua Bay Tavern1034 Whangarei Head RoadParua Bay15 January3:20 pm - 5:20 pm
Bream Bay Butchers Ruakaka2/378 Marsden Point Road 16 January11:02 am - 12:07 pm
Ruakaka General Store1/378 Marsden Point Road 16 January11:08 am - 12:10 pm
FreshChoice RuakakaShop 24 Ruakaka Town Centre, 378 Marsden PT RoadRuakaka16 January11:10 am - 12:15 pm
Urban Remedy Cafe159 One Tree Point Road 17 January8:17 am - 9:47 am
Joseph Taylor Homewares126 Mangawhai Heads RoadMangawhai Heads17 January2:08 pm - 3:18 pm
Eutopia Cafe1955 State Highway 1 18 January8:55 am - 10:55 am
Maungaturoto 2nd hand shop30 Hurndall Street East 18 January10:06 am - 11:36 am
Maungaturoto Four Square163 Hurndall Street West 18 January10:44 am - 11:49 am
White Rock Gallery5 Church Road 18 January11:15 am - 12:24 pm
The Kauri Museum5 Church RoadRD 118 January11:21 am - 3:21 pm
Gumdiggers Cafe Matakohe11 Church Road, RD 1, Matakohe 18 January12:39 pm - 2:39 pm
The Dune Restaurant & Bar40 Moir Street 18 January4:47 pm - 7:17 pm
Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens1481 Kaipara Coast Highway 19 January11:04 am - 1:04 pm
The Ville Turkish Cafe25 Commercial RoadHelensville19 January1:08 pm - 2:38 pm
Countdown Helensville43 Commercial RoadHelensville19 January1:46 pm - 3:01 pm
Super Liquor Helensville26 Commercial RoadHelensville19 January2:03 pm - 3:08 pm
South Head General Store3260A South Head Road, RD 1 19 January2:44 pm - 3:49 pm
Macnut Cafe914 South Head RoadHelensville21 January10:20 am - 11:50 am
Orrs Unichem Pharmacy RuakakaMarsden Point Rd, Town Centre 22 January11:21 am - 12:26 pm

NZ COVID Tracer contact alerts

Receiving a contact alert through the NZ COVID Tracer app does not necessarily mean you have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you receive a contact alert, it means you have used the app to check into a location at around the same time as a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19, and that contact tracers consider there may have been a risk of exposure.

A contact alert is a simple way of making you aware of this risk. However, you might not have come into close contact with the person, and if you did, it might not have been for long enough to present a significant risk of exposure.

Contact tracers will get in touch with you directly if you are identified through the contact tracing process as having a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19, for example if you were seated in close proximity to the confirmed case.

Find out about COVID-19 symptoms.

Information on how to contact Healthline if you are deaf or hard of hearing can be found at COVID-19: Information and advice for the deaf community.

