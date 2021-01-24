COVID-19: Contact Tracing Locations Of Interest
What you need to do
For contact tracing purposes, anyone who attended one of the locations listed here during the relevant timeframes is considered to be a COVID-19 ‘casual contact’.
Our current advice is that although there is a low risk of exposure, out of an abundance of caution, we are asking individuals to stay at home and get a test if they visited these locations during the relevant times and call Healthline. You will need to continue to stay at home until you receive a negative test result back.
If you were at one of these locations during the relevant timeframe, please take the following steps:
- Stay at home.
- Contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to understand if and when you need to get tested.
- If you begin to feel unwell or start to develop COVID-19 symptoms get a test immediately.
- If you receive a negative test, you need to continue monitoring your symptoms for the next 14 days. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms you will need to organise another test.
- Ensure you wash your hands regularly with soap and water, or with hand sanitiser.
Current locations of interest
We'll be updating this table as new information is available.
|Location Name
|Address
|Suburb/Town
|Day
|Time
|FreshChoice Ruakaka
|Shop 24 Ruakaka Town Centre, 378 Marsden PT Road
|Ruakaka
|14 January
|3:03 pm - 4:33 pm
|Aesthetic Clothing Store
|4 Port Road
|15 January
|8:48 am - 9:53 am
|Noel Leeming Whangarei
|4 Port Road
|Whangarei
|15 January
|9:02 am - 10:12 am
|Bendon Whangarei
|Shop 12, Okara Shopping Centre4 Port Road
|Whangarei
|15 January
|9:03 am - 10:30 am
|The Warehouse Whangarei
|42 Port Road
|Whangarei
|15 January
|9:28 am - 10:58 am
|Flaming Fires
|26 Commerce Street
|15 January
|10:24 am - 11:34 am
|Whangarei and Kamo Testing Stations
|15 Railway Road and 23 Clark road
|15 January
|10:40 am - 11:45 am
|Bed Bath and Beyond Whangarei
|19 Lower Tarewa Road
|Whangarei
|15 January
|10:54 am - 12:04 pm
|Fat Camel Cafe
|12 Quality Street
|15 January
|11:34 am - 1:34 pm
|Parua Bay Tavern
|1034 Whangarei Head Road
|Parua Bay
|15 January
|3:20 pm - 5:20 pm
|Bream Bay Butchers Ruakaka
|2/378 Marsden Point Road
|16 January
|11:02 am - 12:07 pm
|Ruakaka General Store
|1/378 Marsden Point Road
|16 January
|11:08 am - 12:10 pm
|FreshChoice Ruakaka
|Shop 24 Ruakaka Town Centre, 378 Marsden PT Road
|Ruakaka
|16 January
|11:10 am - 12:15 pm
|Urban Remedy Cafe
|159 One Tree Point Road
|17 January
|8:17 am - 9:47 am
|Joseph Taylor Homewares
|126 Mangawhai Heads Road
|Mangawhai Heads
|17 January
|2:08 pm - 3:18 pm
|Eutopia Cafe
|1955 State Highway 1
|18 January
|8:55 am - 10:55 am
|Maungaturoto 2nd hand shop
|30 Hurndall Street East
|18 January
|10:06 am - 11:36 am
|Maungaturoto Four Square
|163 Hurndall Street West
|18 January
|10:44 am - 11:49 am
|White Rock Gallery
|5 Church Road
|18 January
|11:15 am - 12:24 pm
|The Kauri Museum
|5 Church Road
|RD 1
|18 January
|11:21 am - 3:21 pm
|Gumdiggers Cafe Matakohe
|11 Church Road, RD 1, Matakohe
|18 January
|12:39 pm - 2:39 pm
|The Dune Restaurant & Bar
|40 Moir Street
|18 January
|4:47 pm - 7:17 pm
|Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens
|1481 Kaipara Coast Highway
|19 January
|11:04 am - 1:04 pm
|The Ville Turkish Cafe
|25 Commercial Road
|Helensville
|19 January
|1:08 pm - 2:38 pm
|Countdown Helensville
|43 Commercial Road
|Helensville
|19 January
|1:46 pm - 3:01 pm
|Super Liquor Helensville
|26 Commercial Road
|Helensville
|19 January
|2:03 pm - 3:08 pm
|South Head General Store
|3260A South Head Road, RD 1
|19 January
|2:44 pm - 3:49 pm
|Macnut Cafe
|914 South Head Road
|Helensville
|21 January
|10:20 am - 11:50 am
|Orrs Unichem Pharmacy Ruakaka
|Marsden Point Rd, Town Centre
|22 January
|11:21 am - 12:26 pm
NZ COVID Tracer contact alerts
Receiving a contact alert through the NZ COVID Tracer app does not necessarily mean you have been exposed to COVID-19.
If you receive a contact alert, it means you have used the app to check into a location at around the same time as a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19, and that contact tracers consider there may have been a risk of exposure.
A contact alert is a simple way of making you aware of this risk. However, you might not have come into close contact with the person, and if you did, it might not have been for long enough to present a significant risk of exposure.
Contact tracers will get in touch with you directly if you are identified through the contact tracing process as having a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19, for example if you were seated in close proximity to the confirmed case.
Find out about COVID-19 symptoms.
Information on how to contact Healthline if you are deaf or hard of hearing can be found at COVID-19: Information and advice for the deaf community.