College Of GPs Calls For Increased Testing For COVID-19

Monday, 25 January 2021, 11:09 am
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners has this morning asked all its GP members to increase swabbing for COVID-19 after the news yesterday of a community case in Northland.

President Dr Samantha Murton and Medical Director Dr Bryan Betty sent the message to members to ensure that general practice, who are the frontline defence against COVID-19, were prepared to step up measures once again to keep New Zealanders safe.

Dr Murton said, "The latest COVID-19 community case in Northland is something we had hoped would not happen but knew we would face at some stage.

"Once again general practice needs to be prepared to provide COVID-19 swabbing, as able, and also protect patients and staff."

Drs Murton and Betty reminded 5,500 GP members of the best procedures within the practice, and what the symptoms of COVID-19 are.

Dr Betty said, "New Zealand is in a unique position in our response to COVID-19 and this is a stark reminder of the issues we confront with COVID-19 and the need for vigilance throughout the year.

"GPs are at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 and we are proud of your efforts to date."

ENDS

