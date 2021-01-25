News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Northland And Metropolitan Auckland DHBs Increase COVID-19 Testing Capacity

Monday, 25 January 2021, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Joint Media Statement

Northland and Metropolitan Auckland DHBs increase COVID-19 testing capacity;

Additional community testing centres open in Mangawhai and Helensville

Community testing capacity in Northland and Auckland has been rapidly expanded in response to strong public demand.

Two additional pop up testing centres are open today in Helensville and Mangawhai and opening hours at all of the existing community testing centres in Northland and Auckland have been extended. (For locations and opening hours see the table below.)

17 testing centres are open in Northland and Auckland today, in addition to testing that is also taking place at GPs and Urgent Care Clinics.

The pop-up testing centre in Helensville opened at 10am and there has been a strong response from the community. Additional staff have been deployed to keep things running smoothly and extra staff are on standby. The Mangawhai pop-up testing centre opened at midday.

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Counties Manukau Health CEO) Fepulea'I Margie Apa said the additional capacity stretches from Kaitaia to Wiri and thanked everyone involved for their rapid response.

“I want to thank Northlanders and Aucklanders for their quick response. Our testing centres have been busy since the new case was announced and we expect this to continue through today,” she says.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank our colleagues in community testing centres and primary care across Northland and Auckland who are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone who needs a test receives one.

“We have contained previous outbreaks through a whole of community approach to combating the pandemic and I encourage everyone to continue to be vigilant.”

As we have seen with previous community cases COVID-19 is a tricky virus and it’s up to everyone to take simple actions to keep New Zealand safe.

Turn on Bluetooth in the NZ COVID Tracer app and scan QR codes wherever you go. Turning on Bluetooth functionality will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for COVID-19.

Everyone in New Zealand can do their bit by remaining vigilant – stay home if you are sick and seek advice on getting a test, wash and dry your hands, and cough and sneeze into your elbow.

Information for people seeking a COVID-19 test

Only people who were at the premises listed on the Ministry of Health website around the times stated, need to isolate, contact Healthline and get tested.

If you were not at one of these premises and you do not have any symptoms you do not need to be tested. If you are feeling unwell call Healthline on 0800 358 5453

The key messages for people who were at these premises around the times stated:

  • Isolate away from others, and remain isolated until they have a negative test
  • Call Healthline 0800 358 5453
  • Get tested


Please be kind to each other and help the public health team focus on the testing that needs to be done today.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Northland, visit www.northlanddhb.org.nz

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visitwww.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

 

Notes for editors

The Northland and metro Auckland DHBs (Counties Manukau, Waitematā and Auckland DHBs) are operating a regional response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC).

Pop-up CTCs as at 25 January 2021

WEST

HELENSVILLE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

Te Whare Oranga ō Parakai, 11 Parakai Ave, Parakai

Mon 25 Jan

10:00am – 5:00pm

Tue 26 Jan to Wed 27 Jan

9:00am – 5:00pm

Walk-In/Drive Thru
NORTHLAND

MANGAWHAI COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

Mangawhai Domain, 75 Moir Street, Mangawhai

Mon 25 Jan

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Tue 26 Jan to Wed 27 Jan

8:30am – 4:30pm

Northland CTCs as at 25 January 2021

WHANGAREI

KAMO

20 Winger Crescent

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

WHANGAREI AREA

POHE ISLAND

Rock N Roll Club Building

Off Riverside Drive

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

WHANGAREI AREA

RUAKAKA TESTING CENTRE

Refining NZ Visitor Centre
Port Marsden Highway, Ruakaka

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

KAIPARA

DARGAVILLE

Dargaville Hospital
Awakino Road
Dargaville

(Portacom at the rear of outpatients)

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

FAR NORTH

KAITAIA HOSPITAL

29 Redan Road
Kaitaia

(Whare at front of the hospital)

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

MID NORTH

KERIKERI

Turner Centre 
Cobham Rd

(Portacom - please drive right in front of the wheel chair ramp if you don't see nurses outside)

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

MID NORTH

KAWAKAWA

Ngāti Hine Health Trust

2/4 Rayner Street

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 3:00pm

MID NORTH

KAIKOHE

Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi - GP Clinic

113 Broadway Street

By appointment only – phone 0800 484 006 then select Option 2
HOKIANGA

RAWENE

Rawene Hospital

Please call before you come to advise you would like a test –

09 405 7709

Metropolitan Auckland CTCs as at 25 January 2021

NORTH

NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd

Mon 25 Jan

8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:30am – 4:30pm

Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan

8:30am – 2:30pm

Walk-In/Drive Thru
CENTRAL

BALMORAL COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

182 Balmoral Road, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024

Mon 25 Jan

8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:30am – 4:30pm

Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan

8:30am – 2:30pm

WEST

WHĀNAU HOUSE, WAIPAREIRA TRUST HENDERSON

Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson

Mon 25 Jan

8:00am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:00am – 4:00pm

Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan

8:00am – 2:00pm

WEST

HEALTH NEW LYNN

Level 1 Carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn

Mon 25 Jan

8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:30am – 4:30pm

Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan

CLOSED

SOUTH

THE WHĀNAU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC

25 Druces Road, Wiri

Mon 25 Jan

8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:30am – 4:30pm

Sat 30 Jan

8:30am – 2:30pm

Sun 31 Jan

CLOSED

SOUTH

ŌTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara

Mon 25 Jan

8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:30am – 4:00pm

Sat 30 Jan

CLOSED

Sun 31 Jan

10:00am – 2:00pm

