Updated Info For Kaikohe And Community Testing In Northland
Info for the Kaikohe community testing centre has been updated (please see table below).
- Please also note that although significant testing is done at GPs and Urgent Care Clinics in Auckland, in Northland we ask the public to seek testing at community based testing centres which is where we have the most testing capacity in that area.
- Demand remains high in Northland and Auckland and we thank the public for their patience.
- For up-to-date information on testing locations in Northland, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub
- For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test
- For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/
Pop-up CTCs as at 25 January 2021
|WEST
HELENSVILLE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
Te Whare Oranga ō Parakai, 11 Parakai Ave, Parakai
Mon 25 Jan
10:00am – 5:00pm
Tue 26 Jan to Wed 27 Jan
9:00am – 5:00pm
|Walk-In/Drive Thru
|NORTHLAND
MANGAWHAI COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
Mangawhai Domain, 75 Moir Street, Mangawhai
Mon 25 Jan
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Tue 26 Jan to Wed 27 Jan
8:30am – 4:30pm
Northland CTCs as at 25 January 2021
|WHANGAREI
KAMO
20 Winger Crescent
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|WHANGAREI AREA
POHE ISLAND
Rock N Roll Club Building
Off Riverside Drive
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|WHANGAREI AREA
RUAKAKA TESTING CENTRE
Refining NZ Visitor Centre
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|KAIPARA
DARGAVILLE
Dargaville
Hospital
(Portacom at the rear of outpatients)
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|FAR NORTH
KAITAIA HOSPITAL
29 Redan
Road
(Whare at front of the hospital)
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|MID NORTH
KERIKERI
Turner
Centre
(Portacom - please drive right in front of the wheel chair ramp if you don't see nurses outside)
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 4:00pm
|MID NORTH
KAWAKAWA
Ngāti Hine Health Trust
2/4 Rayner Street
Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
9:00am – 3:00pm
|MID NORTH
KAIKOHE
Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi - GP Clinic
113 Broadway Street
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY until further notice.
Call 0800 484 006 and hold for reception.
You will be triaged, and an appointment made.
|HOKIANGA
RAWENE
Rawene Hospital
Please call before you come to advise you would like a test –
09 405 7709
Metropolitan Auckland CTCs as at 25 January 2021
|NORTH
NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd
Mon 25 Jan
8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:30am – 4:30pm
Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan
8:30am – 2:30pm
|Walk-In/Drive Thru
|CENTRAL
BALMORAL COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
182 Balmoral Road, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024
Mon 25 Jan
8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:30am – 4:30pm
Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan
8:30am – 2:30pm
|WEST
WHĀNAU HOUSE, WAIPAREIRA TRUST HENDERSON
Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson
Mon 25 Jan
8:00am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:00am – 4:00pm
Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan
8:00am – 2:00pm
|WEST
HEALTH NEW LYNN
Level 1 Carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn
Mon 25 Jan
8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:30am – 4:30pm
Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan
CLOSED
|SOUTH
THE WHĀNAU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC
25 Druces Road, Wiri
Mon 25 Jan
8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:30am – 4:30pm
Sat 30 Jan
8:30am – 2:30pm
Sun 31 Jan
CLOSED
|SOUTH
ŌTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE
Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara
Mon 25 Jan
8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)
Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan
8:30am – 4:00pm
Sat 30 Jan
CLOSED
Sun 31 Jan
10:00am – 2:00pm