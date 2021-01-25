News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Updated Info For Kaikohe And Community Testing In Northland

Monday, 25 January 2021, 5:07 pm
Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Info for the Kaikohe community testing centre has been updated (please see table below).

  • Please also note that although significant testing is done at GPs and Urgent Care Clinics in Auckland, in Northland we ask the public to seek testing at community based testing centres which is where we have the most testing capacity in that area.
  • Demand remains high in Northland and Auckland and we thank the public for their patience.
  • For up-to-date information on testing locations in Northland, visit https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-northland-hub
  • For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test
  • For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

Pop-up CTCs as at 25 January 2021

WEST

HELENSVILLE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

Te Whare Oranga ō Parakai, 11 Parakai Ave, Parakai

Mon 25 Jan

10:00am – 5:00pm

Tue 26 Jan to Wed 27 Jan

9:00am – 5:00pm

Walk-In/Drive Thru
NORTHLAND

MANGAWHAI COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

Mangawhai Domain, 75 Moir Street, Mangawhai

Mon 25 Jan

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Tue 26 Jan to Wed 27 Jan

8:30am – 4:30pm

Northland CTCs as at 25 January 2021

WHANGAREI

KAMO

20 Winger Crescent

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

WHANGAREI AREA

POHE ISLAND

Rock N Roll Club Building

Off Riverside Drive

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

WHANGAREI AREA

RUAKAKA TESTING CENTRE

Refining NZ Visitor Centre
Port Marsden Highway, Ruakaka

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

KAIPARA

DARGAVILLE

Dargaville Hospital
Awakino Road
Dargaville

(Portacom at the rear of outpatients)

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

FAR NORTH

KAITAIA HOSPITAL

29 Redan Road
Kaitaia

(Whare at front of the hospital)

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

MID NORTH

KERIKERI

Turner Centre 
Cobham Rd

(Portacom - please drive right in front of the wheel chair ramp if you don't see nurses outside)

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 4:00pm

MID NORTH

KAWAKAWA

Ngāti Hine Health Trust

2/4 Rayner Street

Mon 25 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

9:00am – 3:00pm

MID NORTH

KAIKOHE

Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi - GP Clinic

113 Broadway Street

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY until further notice.

Call 0800 484 006 and hold for reception.

You will be triaged, and an appointment made.

HOKIANGA

RAWENE

Rawene Hospital

Please call before you come to advise you would like a test –

09 405 7709

Metropolitan Auckland CTCs as at 25 January 2021

NORTH

NORTHCOTE COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

16-18 College Road, Northcote. Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue. Entrance via College Rd

Mon 25 Jan

8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:30am – 4:30pm

Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan

8:30am – 2:30pm

Walk-In/Drive Thru
CENTRAL

BALMORAL COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

182 Balmoral Road, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024

Mon 25 Jan

8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:30am – 4:30pm

Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan

8:30am – 2:30pm

WEST

WHĀNAU HOUSE, WAIPAREIRA TRUST HENDERSON

Corner of Edsel St & Catherine St, Henderson

Mon 25 Jan

8:00am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:00am – 4:00pm

Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan

8:00am – 2:00pm

WEST

HEALTH NEW LYNN

Level 1 Carpark, Totara Health Services, McCrae Way, New Lynn

Mon 25 Jan

8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:30am – 4:30pm

Sat 30 to Sun 31 Jan

CLOSED

SOUTH

THE WHĀNAU ORA COMMUNITY CLINIC

25 Druces Road, Wiri

Mon 25 Jan

8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:30am – 4:30pm

Sat 30 Jan

8:30am – 2:30pm

Sun 31 Jan

CLOSED

SOUTH

ŌTARA COMMUNITY TESTING CENTRE

Otara Town Centre, 14 Fair Mall, Otara

Mon 25 Jan

8:30am – 6:00pm (Extended Hours)

Tue 26 Jan to Fri 29 Jan

8:30am – 4:00pm

Sat 30 Jan

CLOSED

Sun 31 Jan

10:00am – 2:00pm

