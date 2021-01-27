News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

4 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; 1 Historical Case

Wednesday, 27 January 2021, 2:20 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are 4 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and one historical case to report in New Zealand since our last media statement yesterday.

There have been no new cases in the community to report.

New border case details

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
16 JanuaryIndiaUnited Arab EmiratesDay 10/routine Auckland
22 JanuaryPhilippinesHong KongDay 3/routineAuckland
24 JanuaryUnited StatesDirect flightDay 0/routineAuckland
24 JanuaryUnited StatesDirect flightDay 0/routineAuckland

The historical case arrived on 11 January on a direct flight from United States. This case was tested during routine day 12 testing and has been transferred to a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Christchurch.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 68. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,938.

On Tuesday, a total of 10,812 tests were processed. Almost three quarters of these – 8,055 – were taken from across Northland and Auckland.

“It’s encouraging to see testing numbers remain high and it’s also good to see the majority of these tests were taken from the focus of the latest response – Northland and Auckland,” says Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"Yesterday's number means we have now processed more than 1.5 million tests (1,504,309) which is incredibly positive and I want to thank everyone who's either taken a test or has helped to take the test or process it - your efforts in helping to keep COVID-19 out of the community are greatly appreciated."

The seven-day rolling average for testing up to yesterday is 4,569 tests processed.

Update on Northland case

All potential close contacts of the previously reported Northland case have now returned negative test results.

The local public health unit has reviewed the status of a number of potential close contacts and has reclassified them as casual plus contacts.

A total of 212 staff from the managed isolation facility at Pullman Hotel have been tested, along with 192 guests currently in the facility. The vast majority of the test results received so far are negative, we are awaiting a small number of results. We’ll be able to give an updated number when available.

Of the 353 people who departed the managed isolation facility between 9 and 24 January, 255 people have returned negative tests.

Contact tracing staff are continuing to follow up with the remaining 98 recently departed guests to ensure they have their test. Today’s number of 353 differs from yesterday’s 357 as since then three people have left the country and since ben referred to their own health authorities while another record has been deleted as it was a double up.

327 people received a push notification as a result of having scanned into one of 31 locations of interest.

Testing in the community

Testing numbers in Northland remain high – yesterday 983 tests were taken around the region.

Testing staff in Northland inform us that yesterday’s rush on community testing centres had eased by early afternoon and we want to extend our thanks to people for recognising the importance of getting a test and when.

A reminder that if you were not at a location of interest at the stated times and you have no symptoms you do not need to be tested.

If you were at the locations of interest at the times stated, you need to get a test, and remain isolated until you receive the result.

If you have symptoms but have not been to a location of interest stay home and call Healthline for advice.

Testing centres around Northland remain open and free today for people who need a test. Nine community based testing centres remain open, while another is available for testing on request. Further details can be found here

here.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,505,796 registered users.

The total number of poster scans is now 161,180,179

Users have created a total of 6,594,817 manual diary entries

“Please remember to keep up the momentum and scan, scan, scan. Scanning in has made it so much easier for contact tracing staff to very quickly trace the movements of close and casual plus contacts…this is exactly the kind of response we need to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19,” says Dr Bloomfield.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 