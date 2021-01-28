News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Metro Auckland Testing Network Responds To Two New Border-related COVID-19 Cases

Thursday, 28 January 2021, 11:55 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

In light of yesterday’s two positive COVID-19 cases, two additional pop-up testing stations have immediately been stood up and are open this morning at Orewa and Albany.

The Orewa testing station is at Victoria Eaves Park and is open from 9.30am-4pm this Thursday 28 and Friday 29 January.

The Albany testing station is at Car Park B North Harbour Stadium and is open from 8am-8pm this Thursday 28 and Friday 29 January. Exact details for the Orewa and Albany pop-up testing stations can be found here.

A list of the places visited by the two new confirmed COVID-19 cases can be found here. People who have visited those locations during the relevant time period and anyone in Auckland with symptoms, are asked to stay home and call Healthline to arrange a test and remain at home until they receive their result.

Regular COVID-19 testing stations in Northcote, Henderson, New Lynn, Balmoral, Otara and Wiri remain open, exact details can be found here. You can also get tested at urgent care centres or at your GP. However, you cannot get tested at hospital emergency departments.

Between Sunday and Wednesday evening, 11,824 tests from Auckland have been processed, with 11,822 returning negative results. The two positives results yesterday are from people with a close link to the border. Although not yet confirmed, the border link is an encouraging sign that this is not a case of community transmission.

Health officials want to remind people in Auckland to continue to seek health care if needed.

“We do not want you to delay any medical care you need,” says Waitematā District Health Board chief executive, Dr Dale Bramley.

“Public hospitals, including North Shore, Waitakere, Auckland City and Middlemore hospitals, continue to function as normal and remain safe. Please continue to attend your hospital and GP appointments as needed.”

“In association with other district health boards in the wider Auckland area, Waitematā DHB will continue to support community testing stations. Station teams are managing well this morning and working as quickly as possible to test attendees.” says Dr Bramley.

To cater for extra testing capacity, traffic management is in place and portaloos, sunblock, water and snacks are being provided at testing stations on the North Shore. Pastoral support is also being offered at the North Shore sites with Public Health Nurses and social workers checking on people’s welfare as they queue.

“Let’s all work together to keep New Zealand COVID-19 free. Please, get tested, follow Ministry of Health guidelines and be kind.”

At Alert Level 1:

  • Stay home if you’re unwell and get tested by calling Healthline on 0800 358 5453.
  • Sign into places using the NZ COVID Tracer app and enable Bluetooth tracing. Check that you have Bluetooth tracing enabled on the dashboard of the NZ COVID Tracer app. If you don’t, please turn it on. If you don’t have the NZ COVID Tracer app, please keep a record of where you’ve been.
  • Practice good hygiene (includes washing your hands often and coughing into your elbow).
  • Regularly clean high touch surfaces.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visitwww.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 