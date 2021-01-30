Recall Of Salads To Manage Listeria Risk

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is advising the public to return or dispose of specific batches of various ready-to-eat salads as they may contain listeria bacteria.

South Island Fresh Foods is recalling specific ready-to-eat salads nationwide following routine testing which found the presence of listeria in some products.

Information about specific brands, product names, batches, dates and names of stores selling the product is available on MPI’s website: here.

NZFS Food Compliance Manager Nigel Hughes says customers who have bought these products should not consume them. The products are available in-store at delis and also pre-packaged.

“Listeria bacteria can make people sick (listeriosis). If you think you have eaten contaminated product and are concerned for your health, please seek medical attention.

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems and elderly people.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 2 to 3 weeks (or longer) before symptoms appear.

"Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

"If you have consumed any of these products and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," says Mr Hughes.

There are no known reports of illness.

The product has not been exported.

Food recall notice

The notice has all details on affected brands, batches, date marks and where this product is sold.

MPI recall page: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/

Information about listeria from the Ministry of Health: https://www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/diseases-and-illnesses/food-and-water-borne-diseases/listeria

