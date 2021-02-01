No New Cases Of COVID-19

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand since our last media statement yesterday.

One previously reported case has now recovered. In addition, yesterday’s confirmed case in managed isolation has been reclassified to ‘under investigation’ as a possible historical case.

“We sometimes refer to cases as being under investigation when we are waiting on repeat PCR and or serology results. If they are reclassified as historical, we will also be determining whether they may have already been counted overseas.

“Our approach is that these cases stay under investigation until we can confirm their status,” says Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 69. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,947.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,535,292.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 6,483 tests processed.

On Sunday our laboratories processed 3,017 tests

Community testing in Auckland

It’s Auckland Anniversary day today and four regional community testing centres remain open in Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson and Otara.

“I note the demand for testing has settled but local health authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and ready to deploy pop-up testing centres quickly if needed,” says Dr Bloomfield.

Further information on community testing station hours is available on the Auckland Regional Public Health Service website.

Update on border-related cases

All test results of close contacts of the border-related cases are negative.

Of the 349 people who departed the managed isolation facility at the Pullman Hotel between 9 January and 24 January, 340 have returned negative test results, and we are waiting for the results of five people.

In addition, the remaining four people (to make up to the 349 number) include the two previously reported confirmed border-related cases and two children who are exempt from testing.

The total number of 349 is down from the 353 we reported last week. That’s because we’ve identified a small number of people who fell outside the requirements for needing a test. Two people went overseas and have been referred to their country's health authority and a further two left the facility before the source case arrived.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,543,662 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 166,893,699. Almost 601,000 poster scans have been recorded since midday yesterday.

Users have created 6,859,615 manual diary entries.



