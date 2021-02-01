News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Cases Of COVID-19

Monday, 1 February 2021, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand since our last media statement yesterday.
One previously reported case has now recovered. In addition, yesterday’s confirmed case in managed isolation has been reclassified to ‘under investigation’ as a possible historical case.
“We sometimes refer to cases as being under investigation when we are waiting on repeat PCR and or serology results. If they are reclassified as historical, we will also be determining whether they may have already been counted overseas.
“Our approach is that these cases stay under investigation until we can confirm their status,” says Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield.
The total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 69. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,947.
The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,535,292.
The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 6,483 tests processed.
On Sunday our laboratories processed 3,017 tests
Community testing in Auckland
It’s Auckland Anniversary day today and four regional community testing centres remain open in Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson and Otara.
“I note the demand for testing has settled but local health authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and ready to deploy pop-up testing centres quickly if needed,” says Dr Bloomfield.
Further information on community testing station hours is available on the Auckland Regional Public Health Service website.
Update on border-related cases
All test results of close contacts of the border-related cases are negative.
Of the 349 people who departed the managed isolation facility at the Pullman Hotel between 9 January and 24 January, 340 have returned negative test results, and we are waiting for the results of five people.
In addition, the remaining four people (to make up to the 349 number) include the two previously reported confirmed border-related cases and two children who are exempt from testing.
The total number of 349 is down from the 353 we reported last week. That’s because we’ve identified a small number of people who fell outside the requirements for needing a test. Two people went overseas and have been referred to their country's health authority and a further two left the facility before the source case arrived.
NZ COVID Tracer
NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,543,662 registered users.
Poster scans have reached 166,893,699. Almost 601,000 poster scans have been recorded since midday yesterday.
Users have created 6,859,615 manual diary entries.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 