News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

4 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Tuesday, 2 February 2021, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are four cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our last media statement yesterday. One of these cases is classified as historical and deemed not infectious.

There are no new cases in the community.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
28 Jan United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Around day 3/routine testing Auckland 
28 Jan India United Arab Emirates Around day 3/routine testing Auckland 
28 Jan USA  Around day 0/routine testing Christchurch 
Note: The above case is a historical case. 
31 Jan United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Around day 0/routine testing Auckland

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 72. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,951.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,537,594.

On Monday, 2,302 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 6,300 tests processed.

Update on border-related cases

All test results of close contacts of the border-related cases are negative.

Of the 349 people who departed the managed isolation facility at the Pullman Hotel between 9 January and 24 January, 347 have returned negative test results, and we are awaiting the results of two people.

These are encouraging results. We thank all of the returnees, staff and close contacts who have tested and self-isolated until they received a negative test result.

Transmission within managed isolation and quarantine facilities

As of 1 February 2021, we have identified 5 returnees infected by a source within a New Zealand manage isolation or quarantine facility (MIQ). This does not include 13 international mariners where the source infection may have been overseas.

As of 1 February, we have identified 5 staff infected by a source within a MIQ facility.

The total number of returnees through MIQ facilities in New Zealand is now more than 105,000 and there are over 4,000 staff in MIQ facilities nationwide.

We’d like to take this opportunity to again thank the tireless efforts of all staff working in managed isolation and quarantine facilities around New Zealand. Their frontline efforts to help break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 and keep New Zealanders safe and healthy are truly appreciated.

We review and refine our infection prevention controls following all such incidences and we continue to review our processes in order to keep our borders safe.

The infections involve 7 events across 5 facilities. The facilities are: Rydges Auckland, Pullman Auckland, the Sudima Christchurch Airport, Crowne Plaza Christchurch and the Jet Park Auckland quarantine facility.

All of these cases have previously been publicly reported and have been compiled into a table below.

EventDateNumber of guests infected by sourceNumber of staff infected by sourceDetectedLikely transmission
Rydges Auckland: Hotel worker 16 Aug 202001CommunityFacility
Jet Park Auckland quarantine: Healthcare worker 12 Sep 202001CommunityFacility
Crowne Plaza Christchurch: 
returnees 		18 Sep 202010CommunityFacility
Sudima Christchurch Airport: 
International mariners 		23 Oct 202002Community (staff)Facility
Jet Park Auckland quarantine: 
Defence worker 		6 Nov 202001CommunityFacility
Pullman Auckland: 
SA variant 		22 Jan 202130CommunityFacility
Pullman Auckland: UK variant link to Australian flight 26 Jan 202110FacilityFacility

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,546,496 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 167,869,320 and users have created 6,895,424 manual diary entries.

The Ministry’s next media release is planned for 1pm on Wednesday 3 February.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 