4 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are four cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our last media statement yesterday. One of these cases is classified as historical and deemed not infectious.

There are no new cases in the community.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 28 Jan United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Around day 3/routine testing Auckland 28 Jan India United Arab Emirates Around day 3/routine testing Auckland 28 Jan USA Around day 0/routine testing Christchurch Note: The above case is a historical case. 31 Jan United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Around day 0/routine testing Auckland

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 72. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,951.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,537,594.

On Monday, 2,302 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 6,300 tests processed.

Update on border-related cases

All test results of close contacts of the border-related cases are negative.

Of the 349 people who departed the managed isolation facility at the Pullman Hotel between 9 January and 24 January, 347 have returned negative test results, and we are awaiting the results of two people.

These are encouraging results. We thank all of the returnees, staff and close contacts who have tested and self-isolated until they received a negative test result.

Transmission within managed isolation and quarantine facilities

As of 1 February 2021, we have identified 5 returnees infected by a source within a New Zealand manage isolation or quarantine facility (MIQ). This does not include 13 international mariners where the source infection may have been overseas.

As of 1 February, we have identified 5 staff infected by a source within a MIQ facility.

The total number of returnees through MIQ facilities in New Zealand is now more than 105,000 and there are over 4,000 staff in MIQ facilities nationwide.

We’d like to take this opportunity to again thank the tireless efforts of all staff working in managed isolation and quarantine facilities around New Zealand. Their frontline efforts to help break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 and keep New Zealanders safe and healthy are truly appreciated.

We review and refine our infection prevention controls following all such incidences and we continue to review our processes in order to keep our borders safe.

The infections involve 7 events across 5 facilities. The facilities are: Rydges Auckland, Pullman Auckland, the Sudima Christchurch Airport, Crowne Plaza Christchurch and the Jet Park Auckland quarantine facility.

All of these cases have previously been publicly reported and have been compiled into a table below.

Event Date Number of guests infected by source Number of staff infected by source Detected Likely transmission Rydges Auckland: Hotel worker 16 Aug 2020 0 1 Community Facility Jet Park Auckland quarantine: Healthcare worker 12 Sep 2020 0 1 Community Facility Crowne Plaza Christchurch:

returnees 18 Sep 2020 1 0 Community Facility Sudima Christchurch Airport:

International mariners 23 Oct 2020 0 2 Community (staff) Facility Jet Park Auckland quarantine:

Defence worker 6 Nov 2020 0 1 Community Facility Pullman Auckland:

SA variant 22 Jan 2021 3 0 Community Facility Pullman Auckland: UK variant link to Australian flight 26 Jan 2021 1 0 Facility Facility

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,546,496 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 167,869,320 and users have created 6,895,424 manual diary entries.

