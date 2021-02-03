3 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are three cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our last media statement yesterday. One of these cases is classified as historical and deemed not infectious.

There are no new cases in the community.

Two cases which were reported yesterday (2 February) have been reclassified as Under Investigation, as they are likely to be historical cases which may have previously been reported overseas.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 29 Jan TBC Singapore

Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 1 Feb USA Around day 0/1 routine testing Christchurch 24 Jan *Indonesia Shore leave / departure swab On Ship

*Note: The above case from Indonesia is a historical case. This person did not leave the ship prior to being tested. They were tested to be able to depart this ship.

Twelve previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 61. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,952.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,541,701.

On Tuesday, 4,106 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 5,342 tests processed.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,549,183 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 168,916,758 and users have created 6,933,029 manual diary entries.

Since midday yesterday New Zealanders have scanned 692,042 times. The seven day rolling average number of scans is 1,052,430.

We thank all New Zealanders for their efforts to scan, scan, scan.

The Ministry’s next media release is planned for 1pm on Thursday 4 February.

