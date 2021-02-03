News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Improved Cancer Treatment Relies On More Staff

Wednesday, 3 February 2021, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Association of Salaried Medical Specialists

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists Toi Mata Hauora warns cancer treatment in New Zealand will not improve without planning and action to fill gaps and boost the medical workforce.

In its first report the Cancer Control Agency, Te Aho o Te Kahu, identifies issues around an ageing cancer specialist workforce and the need to attract more trainees.

“Unfortunately, that doesn’t reflect the pressure staff and departments are currently under, and the overall picture is more urgent,” says ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton.

“Oncology services in so many parts of the country are stretched and understaffed, resulting in delayed appointments and growing waiting times for patients. In some cases, the time from referral to treatment is 12 weeks, when it should be four weeks. You can imagine the anxiety that causes for someone dealing with a cancer diagnosis”.

“Radiation oncologists for example tell us that there is a yawning mismatch between the number of specialist positions funded by DHBs, relative to cancer patient demand”.

ASMS estimates oncology specialist shortages of around 24%. In addition, analysis by the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists found that in the past decade about 50% of radiation oncology trainees are now working overseas.

“What makes it all the more frightening is that the need for cancer treatment is projected to rise significantly over the next 10-15 years, but there is no long-term or joined-up plan around how the workforce will keep up,” Sarah Dalton says.

“It’s all very well to have a plan to reduce cancer and an agency tasked with doing it, but you need trained people on the ground to deliver it”.

ASMS agrees the Cancer Control Agency report does provide a useful stocktake of cancer services.

“The focus on inequities for Māori is very welcome and ASMS fully supports any moves to promote a more diverse cancer workforce.

“We also welcome comments by the Health Minister today that the government plans to put more money into many areas of health, along with a clear acknowledgement that more effort needs to go into workforce planning”.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Association of Salaried Medical Specialists on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Anna Coddington Beams

Anna Coddington's thin, wispy vocals fit her songs beautifully, providing a wonderful lilting quality that pervades her latest album, producing instant ear worms. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


Howard Davis: Avantdale Bowling Club

Auckland rapper and MC Tom Scott brought his stunning jazz-infused Taite Music Prize-winning project Avantdale Bowling Club to the Opera House headlining Wellington's 2020 Jazz Festival. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 