Data Update: Active Cases Of COVID-19
Friday, 5 February 2021, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health
Due to data issues, the number of active and recovered
cases was inaccurately reported today. The correct reporting
of the active and recovered cases is:
· No cases have
recovered.
· The total number of active cases in New
Zealand is 62.
There is no change to the number of
new cases reported.
The Ministry of Health's website
will be
updated.
