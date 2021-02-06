Health Warning Lifted At Glen Bay, Akaroa

Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has lifted its health warning at Glen Bay, Akaroa.

Latest water testing results show faecal bacteria levels in Glen Bay are now below guideline values and the health warning issued on 26 January 2021has been removed with the water in Glen Bay now suitable for recreational use.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Cheryl Brunton says “This is great news for swimmers and other recreational water users in Glen Bay who would have been avoiding the water following the high levels of enterococci, from an unknown contamination source. They can now get back in the water without the risk of illness.”

When a health warning is in place, water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens that could be present.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal bacteria may contain a range of disease causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

“In most cases the ill-health effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and short-lived. However, there is the potential for more serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, giardia, cryptosporosis, campylobacter and salmonella,” Dr Brunton says.

For further information visit

https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

