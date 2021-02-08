Federation Has A Plan To Improve Primary Health With 'Locality Networks'

“The locality networks concept as outlined in the Federations Discussion Paper, May 2020, can greatly improve health care for all New Zealanders”, says Hon. Steve Chadwick, Chair of the Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa.

“The Federation has embraced the concept of “locality networks” because they have the capacity to provide better and more equitable health services for New Zealanders,” said Chadwick. Local leadership, generating local solutions for local issues, is the fundamental premise of this concept.

Chadwick also said that Jennifer Pelvin has been appointed acting chief executive of the Federation, which is the largest primary health membership organisation in New Zealand. Pelvin has been appointed to “reboot” the Federation after a short period of reflection which will see the depth and breadth of its membership strengthened. Pelvin has a strong background in management and governance in the primary health sector. She is currently the CEO of Podiatry NZ and the chair of the Dietitians Registration Board and has also played a role on the Federation’s establishment Board as a previous chair of Allied Health Aotearoa.

“It’s a privilege to have this opportunity to work side by side with primary health care leaders who are all committed to making primary health care the foundation of the New Zealand health system,” says Pelvin. “I am excited that the work the Discussion Paper from May 2020, Developing Community Health and Wellbeing Networks, can be translated into workable solutions.”

Pelvin went on to say “that the Federation is the ideal vehicle to enable change and a key part of her role will be to engage with a broad range of sector stakeholders as soon as possible. With a little bit of innovation from the Federation, coupled with cooperation and cohesion among providers, and we can make fundamental changes that will markedly benefit all New Zealanders, especially those who find it difficult to access the health services they need, in a way that works for them.”

“We know the health system needs an overhaul, and the Federation is where stakeholders can work together and help shape a new look primary health care system.” said Pelvin.

