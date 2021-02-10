State-of-the Art Radiology Imaging Centre Coming Soon To Queenstown

Queenstown, Southland and Central Otago communities are set to benefit from Pacific Radiology’s new purpose-built imaging facility currently under construction at Kawarau Park along Frankton’s Five Mile Highway.

Located next door to the new Southern Cross surgical hospital (nearing completion) the Pacific Radiology facility will offer local patients, doctors, physiotherapists, midwives, chiropractors, hospital specialists and all leading health referrers, with local access to the very latest in high-tech imaging, diagnostic and interventional procedures.

Dr Greg Harkness, Pacific Radiology’s incoming Managing Radiologist for the Otago-Southland region, notes the importance of working in partnership with Southern Cross Hospitals to ensure we continue to meet the current and future health-care needs of our local residential communities.

"It’s rewarding to be part of such an exciting joint-venture project with Southern Cross Hospitals, enabling us to deliver world-class radiology imaging, diagnostic and interventional procedures to an ever-expanding local community. We look forward to our patients and referrers enjoying the benefit of increased regional health services delivered through a brand new, purpose-built facility equipped with the very latest in cutting-edge, high-tech imaging technology".

Pacific Radiology services to be delivered from the new Queenstown facility will include MRI, CT, Xray, Ultrasound and Breast imaging services.

The new Pacific Radiology imaging centre is due to open later this year.

Additional Facts for Media

About Pacific Radiology

- Pacific Radiology is New Zealand’s largest private radiology provider of specialist radiology imaging, diagnostic and interventional services with more than 800 staff employed across 45 branches nationwide.

- Proudly 100% owned by shareholding radiologists, Pacific Radiology aims to bring its purpose - world- class radiology, delivered locally - to life for patients, staff, business partners and all its communities around New Zealand.

- "Our resounding commitment to delivering world-class radiology, locally means we will continue to invest in our people, leading-edge clinical technology, research and community initiatives for the benefit of future generations."

Terry McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Pacific Radiology.

About Queenstown Commercial (Developer of Kawarau Park)

- Queenstown Commercial has developed Kawarau Park as a medical precinct containing the Southern Cross Hospital, Pacific Radiology, a Medical Centre of Excellence (facility for specialised medical consultants), Wakatipu Medical Centre, Summerfields Pharmacy, and Gems Childcare. Kawarau Park also provides essential Retail services to the immediate community.

- Kawarau Park brings the latest medical technologies and health services to local residents and the surrounding region who currently travel to Dunedin or further afield for their health care needs.

- "As a local Southlander I’m very passionate about supporting the area, by way of financial investment that create jobs and growth. As a qualified radiographer I’m excited that Pacific Radiology, the largest and most advanced radiology provider in New Zealand, will be providing services to our local community." Fraser Sanderson, Queenstown Commercial.

