News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Tai Tokerau Nurse Marie Noa Receives Prestigious Akenehi Hei Award

Wednesday, 10 February 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

Renowned Ngāti Hine rangatira and nurse Marie Noa has received the Te Rūnanga o Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) Akenehi Hei Award for her dedication to the health of whānau Māori in Te Tai Tokerau and around Aotearoa.

The ceremony took place in Tāmaki Makaurau, where the previous recipient Moe Milne handed the taonga over to Whāea Marie. Both Ms Milne and Ms Noa were joined by their whānau as well as Te Poari o Te Rūnanga o Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa.

The award recognises Ms Noa for her long-standing contribution to Māori health in a career that has spanned more than six decades. Since starting as a health care assistant in Whāngarei, she has worked across DHB, community and iwi providers and is currently a Tamariki Ora nurse based at Ngāti Hine Health Trust.

All who spoke at the ceremony highlighted Whāea Marie’s love of life and rich creativity. NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku praised Ms Noa for her commitment to playfulness and colour, telling a story of one of Marie’s memorable presentations.

"We were at a hui for Tamariki Ora which we thought would be business as usual. Then Whāea Marie came up on stage and, rather than opening up a PowerPoint, pulled out colourful scarves and began with dance.

"Her insistence on play and creativity, coupled with her significant experience and dedication to helping whānau understand their health situation in a holistic way, has made a significant impact on people’s health in Te Tai Tokerau, especially for tamariki."

Ms Nuku also spoke highly of Ms Noa’s commitment to Te Rūnanga.

"As a rangatira, she has been to every hui for years where she actively participates and shares her knowledge. She is an honorary member of Te Rūnanga ō Te Tai Tokerau, an integral part of their tuakana/teina model.

"Whāea Marie is a unique and vibrant person who has enlightened us all and we acknowledge her for her all she does for Tai Tokerau and Aotearoa."

Te rangatira, he kairanga i te tira, i te tira o te hapū, o te iwi, ki ngā haere, ki ngā mahi e pā ana ki te hapū, ki te iwi. He kaiārahi. He kaitīmata, he kaiwhakatutuki i ngā mahi, ka whai ai te iwi i raro

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
 
 
 
 