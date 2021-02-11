News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

1 Historical Case Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Thursday, 11 February 2021, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There is one historical case of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our media statement yesterday. Historical cases are not considered to be currently infectious.

There are no new cases in the community.

New border case details 
 

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
8 Feb USA  Around day 0/routine testing Christchurch 
Note: This case is classified as historical.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered. One previously reported case has been reclassified as under investigation.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 54. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,968.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,573,692.

On Wednesday our laboratories processed 5,740 tests.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,837 tests processed.

Historical cases

From this week our updates are including a running total of historical cases to date for 2021.

This is because there is an increasing number of people becoming infected and recovering before travelling to New Zealand. Our testing may detect residual viral material on people's swabs, but it's important to reiterate they are no longer considered to be infectious.

As we've previously stated, an increase in historical cases is not unexpected.

Since January 1, there have been 26 historical cases, out of a total of 158 cases. These historical cases have all been previously reported.

Advice on vaccine suitability

There’s ongoing interest around who is able to receive the vaccine. Patients receiving the following therapies should get advice from their specialist before receiving the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This includes those receiving pembrolizumab (Keytruda), nivolumab (Opdivo), ipilimumab (Yervoy), atezolizumab (Tecentriq).

The Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is also suitable for use in immunocompromised individuals.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,563,440 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 176,173,733. More than 618,006 poster scans have been recorded since midday yesterday.

Users have created 7,189,887 manual diary entries.

