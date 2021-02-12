PHARMAC Widens Access To Funded Treatments For Multiple Sclerosis

PHARMAC announced today that it will be widening access to all funded multiple sclerosis treatments from 1 March. 1800 people with multiple sclerosis will be able to stay on their treatment for longer, and some who had stopped funded treatment may now be eligible to restart.

Multiple sclerosis is a progressive neurological condition that leads to increasing levels of disability. Jeremy Seed (Kai Tahu/ Kati Mamoe) has had multiple sclerosis for eleven years. The former New Zealand Army officer and father of two is relieved that he will be able to stay on his treatment for longer. “It is really good news. The 500 metre walk was an annual stressor, and I was worried each time I would no longer qualify for my medication. Ironically, stress can exacerbate MS, so not having to worry about it is fantastic,” says Jeremy.

To ensure ongoing eligibility for treatment, people with multiple sclerosis are assessed with the Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS). This is a method of quantifying disability in multiple sclerosis and is used to measure and assess disease progression.

PHARMAC’s director of operations Lisa Williams explains, “We wanted to make sure that all those who were benefitting from the funded treatments were able to continue to get them. To support this, we are widening the eligibility criteria to people with an Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) score of 0 (as soon as you are diagnosed and have had two qualifying relapses) to 6.0 (inclusive).”

An EDSS score of 6.0 means that someone can walk 100 metres with or without rest and/or assistance. They can use a cane, crutch or brace. Previously, they would have had to walk 500 metres without rest or assistance to stay on funded treatments.

“People with multiple sclerosis who stopped funded treatment due to the previous eligibility criteria may now be able to restart funded treatment. People should talk to their specialist to work out if that is an option for them.

“PHARMAC is also simplifying the application process for multiple sclerosis treatments,” says Lisa. “Rather than applying to a group of PHARMAC appointed clinical experts, clinicians will now use the standard electronic Special Authority process. This will make it quicker for people with multiple sclerosis to access funding for the medicine they need and less burdensome for clinicians to apply.”

Multiple Sclerosis New Zealand is pleased to see the changes to the Special Authority. “We have been advocating for these changes that will keep people on treatment for longer, thereby improving their brain-health, keeping them in work longer, active, and able to support their families and themselves. These changes will also help to speed up the approval process and relieve the pressure on New Zealand’s under-resourced neurology workforce,” says Multiple Sclerosis NZ National Manager Amanda Rose.

Having recently retired from the New Zealand Army, Jeremy now works for the Returning Services Association (RSA), supporting current and former military personnel and their families. “Being able to stay on my treatment means I can focus on the things that matter – my family first and foremost, and my new role with the RSA.”

