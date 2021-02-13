2 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are 2 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our media statement yesterday.

There are no new cases in the community.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 9 February 2021 India United Arab Emirates day 0 / routine testing Auckland 9 February 2021 India United Arab Emirates day 1 / routine testing Auckland

1 previously reported case has now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 45. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,972.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,583,469.

On Friday our laboratories processed 4,683 tests.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,886 tests processed.

Patient Update

The Ministry of Health is very sad to confirm the death of a patient with COVID-19 at North Shore Hospital.

The patient was transferred from a Managed Isolation Facility into hospital-level care for the treatment of a serious non-COVID-19 related condition on 5 February. This person subsequently returned a positive result for COVID-19 following their admission. This positive result has been reported previously.

The patient spoke with family daily, either by zoom or phone.

“On behalf of New Zealanders, I want to recognise this family’s loss,” said Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

“This is a time for us all to offer our deep sympathy, while also respecting the family’s privacy.”

Please note the death has not been included in our official COVID related deaths at this stage. We will provide further information on Monday.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have been 28 historical cases, out of a total of 162 cases. These historical cases have all been previously reported.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,566,009 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 177,905,723. Almost 544,000 poster scans have been recorded since midday yesterday.

Users have created 7,247,069 manual diary entries.

