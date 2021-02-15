News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Surgery And Outpatient Appointments To Go Ahead At Canterbury DHB Facilities On Monday 15 February

Monday, 15 February 2021, 6:30 am
Press Release: Canterbury and West Coast District Health Boards

Sunday 14 February 2021

Planned surgery and outpatient appointments will go ahead in Canterbury as planned Monday 15 February.

However, if you are sick please stay home and call the number on the appointment letter to let staff know you won’t be attending.

If you have attended any of the locations of interest visited by the new confirmed community cases of COVID-19, please follow the Ministry of Health instructions and call Healthline if you’re not sure what you should do 0800 358 5453.

  • Please wear a mask or fabric face covering into hospital.
  • You must sign in using the QR code at the main entrance or sign in manually.
  • Importantly, you must physically distance – stay at least two metres away from people you don’t know,
  • If you are using public transport to get to hospital, you must wear a mask or face covering.
  • Wash and dry your hands frequently, or use hand gel.

If there is any change to your appointment you will be called directly, so if you haven’t heard from us your appointment will be going ahead.

If there are changes to visiting hours these will be finalised tomorrow – however, please don’t come visiting unless it’s essential, and only one support person for outpatient appointments. All visitors must wear a mask or face covering, and use hand gel when entering and leaving the ward.

If you are planning to visit an Age Related Residential Care Facility/Rest Home, please phone first to check visiting hours, and this includes the ARRC facilities operated by Canterbury DHB at Kaikōura Health (Te Hā o Te Ora), Oxford Hospital, Darfield Hospital, Ellesmere Hospital, Waikari Hospital, Tuarangi Home Ashburton.

If you are planning to use the Park & Ride Shuttle, please note that family groups will be carried together in their ‘bubble’ but others will have to be physically distanced, so fewer people will be able to travel on each trip. Please allow extra time if you’re coming into hospital and remember to bring your masks or face coverings.

Further information on the rules for Alert Level-2 are available on the COVID-19 website

https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-system/alert-level-2/

