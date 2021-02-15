News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Melanoma New Zealand Says Don’t Let A Spot Become A Full Stop

Monday, 15 February 2021, 6:59 am
Press Release: Melanoma New Zealand

It has been labelled “New Zealand’s cancer” because we have the highest incidence rate of melanoma in the world. More than 4,000 New Zealanders are diagnosed with melanoma every year and for many, melanoma starts life as a single spot hiding in plain sight.

Noticing new or changing spots and getting a diagnosis and treatment early gives the best chance of survival, however the problem is many New Zealanders simply don’t notice the changes.

For the past few weeks Melanoma New Zealand has been demonstrating how easy it is for people to miss changes to spots on their skin. All around New Zealand advertising supporters OOHMAA (Out Of Home Media Association Aotearoa), Powerball, No Ugly, L&P and MetService have had the full stops in their advertising change to reflect a melanoma. Designed with Melanoma New Zealand, these full stops represent seven visual signs of melanoma.

Advertising designed not to be noticed doesn’t happen very often, so it is hardly surprising few Kiwis noticed these changes, which is the challenge Melanoma New Zealand is working to overcome.

Today it will be revealed that the initiative was designed to draw attention to the need for New Zealanders to notice changes to spots on their own skin. Melanoma New Zealand’s newest advertising featuring the spots asks New Zealanders to do regular self-skin checks using the A-G guide on Melanoma New Zealand’s website (melanoma.org.nz) as well as have regular full body skin checks by a GP or specialist.

The advertising also coincides with the launch of Melanoma New Zealand’s new Spot Check Van – a purpose-fitted van that will travel to communities around New Zealand providing education and free spot checks.

Melanoma New Zealand Chief Executive Andrea Newland says, “Although it was deliberately easy to miss the spots in the advertising, we want that to be a clear message to all New Zealanders that missing new or changing spots on your skin could be deadly.

OOHMAA members are oOh!Media, JCDecaux, QMS, Media5, Ad-Vantage and Bekon.

