Update On Genomic Sequencing

The results of genomic sequencing for the first two Auckland February cases is now available.

The results, which came through from ESR overnight, show the COVID-19 variant B1.1.7 first detected in the UK.

The results from these cases do not link directly to any other positive cases detected in New Zealand to date.

ESR is now conducting a scan of the international genome database to see if there is a match.

This result reinforces the decision to take swift and robust action around the latest cases to detect and stamp out the possibility of any further transmission.

An intensive source investigation around the latest cases continues, along with public health actions and alert level changes outlined yesterday, designed to break any potential chains of transmission.

Further information around what the public needs to know is available on:

https://www.health.govt.nz/

https://covid19.govt.nz/

We’ll be providing further updates throughout the day.

