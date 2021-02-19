Turners Automotive Group To GIVE IT UP For The Gut Cancer Foundation

Turners Automotive Group have joined forces with the Gut Cancer Foundation (GCF) to GIVE IT UP for Gut Cancer.

Hundreds of New Zealanders have already signed on to give up sugar, alcohol, or the sofa for the month of March, with the aim of fundraising to help researchers find new ways to detect, treat and beat cancers of the digestive system. Now, Turners Automotive staff all around the country are getting on board to support the campaign, which hopes to raise $100,000 for gut cancer research and awareness.

Gut cancers are the most common form of cancer in New Zealand. The latest figures released by the Ministry of Health[1] show that 5423 Kiwis were diagnosed with a cancer of the digestive system (gut cancer) in 2018. 1 in 5 of all cancer diagnoses in New Zealand is a gut cancer. Sadly, survival rates for this group of cancers are low, often devastatingly so. Just 50% of Kiwis diagnosed with a gut cancer will survive beyond 5 years. Gut cancers include oesophageal, stomach, liver, gallbladder & bile ducts, pancreas, bowel, and anal cancers.

GCF supporters are currently helping New Zealanders access international clinical trials, as well as funding local researchers looking to answer important questions that could improve survival rates, life expectancy and quality of life for Kiwis with a gut cancer.

Liam Willis, Executive Officer at GCF says, “There is a real shortage of funds to support research and clinical trials for cancers of the digestive system in New Zealand. Turners have been fantastic supporters of GCF over the years and to have them on board for this campaign will make a huge difference to our goal of raising $100,000, and our commitment to delivering an everlasting impact and positive change for all New Zealanders affected by gut cancers.

Turners branches around the country will join with their colleagues at Oxford Finance, EC Credit Control, DPL Insurance and Autosure New Zealand to support the GIVE IT UP campaign. And, in a fantastic gesture of generosity, Turners Automotive have agreed to match the first $20,000 raised by their staff members.

Turners Automotive CEO, Todd Hunter says “to be able to support such an important cause and raise money for vital research is deeply gratifying for us. The fact that we can do so whilst engaging our teams in healthy activities and providing access to information that will help them live healthier lifestyles, and reduce their own risk of gut cancers, is hugely important.”

For GCF EO Willis, the GIVE IT UP campaign is about more than just raising funds for research, as important as that is. He says, “Research has shown that obesity and excessive alcohol consumption are two factors which greatly increase the risk of developing certain gut cancers. Research also suggests regular exercise could help reduce the chances of developing these diseases. Asking New Zealanders to raise money for clinical research, whilst helping to reduce their own risks makes perfect sense.”

Anyone taking part in the GIVE IT UP challenge will be supported with tips and advice from the team at 4 Wheels of Health, the science based 4-week health education course created by acclaimed Kiwi chef Simon Gault and Metabolic Nutritionist, Sean Robertson, and personal trainer Aviv Jones.

Anyone interested in signing up to GIVE IT UP for gut cancer should visit www.giveitup.nz.

