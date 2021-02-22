News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Fast Action Needed On Deadly Nitrates

Monday, 22 February 2021, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace is calling on the Government to take urgent action on nitrate levels in drinking water.

A report out today reinforces known links between intensive dairying, nitrates and bowel cancer.

It says the health of 800,000 New Zealanders could be affected by nitrate water pollution.

"The new study is disturbing, but not entirely unexpected, says Greenpeace campaigner Steve Abel.

He says the report from Victoria and Otago universities confirms what has been long suspected that areas of heavy dairy farming end up with high nitrate levels in drinking water.

"Where there are too many cows there are high rates of nitrate and where nitrate is high there are higher rates of bowel cancer."

Nitrates on dairy farms come from cow urine and nitrogen fertiliser manufactured in Taranaki and sourced from fossil fuels.

Greenpeace has been campaigning for several years for a phase out of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser.

"We’ve known for a long time that intensive dairying, driven by synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, is bad for our planet - causing climate change and contaminating rivers - this new report suggests it could be killing people too."

The link between nitrates in drinking water and bowel cancer was originally established by a Danish study which is relied on by the New Zealand research.

Last month, Greenpeace delivered a petition signed by 33,000 people calling on the Government to phase out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, a key driver of industrial dairying and a known water pollutant.

"Industrial dairy is effectively poisoning public and private water sources for profit and robbing us of something that belongs to everyone - our most fundamental resource - fresh water.

"The Government must remove dairy’s free-pass to pollute and protect New Zealander’s health. That means phasing out synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, reducing cow stocking rates and working to ensure everyone has access to clean water."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 