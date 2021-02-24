News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Grey Power Encourages Seniors To Have The Covid-19 Vaccine

Wednesday, 24 February 2021, 10:14 am
Press Release: Grey Power New Zealand

Grey Power is pleased to note that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has arrived in the country and inoculations have already started with our most vulnerable workers.

We look forward to this becoming available to our members, in fact, to all older people. We are all aware that vaccinations are the most effective way of protecting not only ourselves but also those around us. This is another way we can continue to be part of the “team of 5 million” doing our duty to try to eradicate this virus from the community.

Many of our seniors already utilise the various immunisation programmes available to ensure our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are protected from the many illnesses which are part of our day to day living.

I have no doubt they will be incredibly grateful when the time comes to partake of this latest immunisation so they can be confident they have done their bit to ensure they and their families can continue to live safely in the current environment.

In recommending the vaccine to our seniors it is also timely to remind them that we must continue to use the contact tracing app, signing into premises, wearing a mask when out and about on public transport, social distancing, washing our hands, staying home if sick and if necessary getting tested.

Fortunately our seniors are very adept at following rules when there is a requirement to protect themselves, their families and the community. The example they set will undoubtedly be followed by their families throughout the country and we will once again prove that the health guidelines as set by the Ministry of Health will continue to enable all to remain healthy and able to enjoy our way of life.

Jo Millar

Chair

Grey Power NZ Federation Health National Advisory Group

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Grey Power New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 