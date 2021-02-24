2 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Today, we have two new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation, and no new cases linked to the Auckland February cluster.

There are now 11 cases associated with this cluster and all cases are in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Genome testing for Case I has shown it to be the B.1.1.7 variant and very closely related to the genome sequence for Cases A and B.

This is what we expected and provides reassurance that the cases yesterday have not appeared in the community at random.

Both cases A and I are genomically linked, both are students at Papatoetoe High and both were at school on 10 February. We haven’t yet established the exact transmission link between the two, but it is likely to have occurred in a common area such as a corridor or bathroom.

Advice to the public

The most current information around what people need to do within the different categories of contacts will be available on the Locations of Interest page on the Ministry of Health website.

Contact tracing

Contact tracing has previously identified a total of 126 close contacts associated with the previous two households (Cases A – H). All these contacts have now returned negative test results, except for three close contacts who have not been tested. Two of these are children who are not required to be tested. We have not been able to contact one person from the medical clinic, but we continue to use all avenues to find and follow up with this person. Theirs was considered to be a low risk exposure event.

Of the 1,496 casual plus contacts identified at Papatoetoe High School. 1,487 have returned at least one negative test result. Of the remaining contacts, three were positive cases (Case E, I and J), and 6 students who have not been tested since February 10. The six students who have not been tested since 10 February continue to be actively followed up by the local public health authorities.

In this current instance we are being especially cautious and are managing those present at the locations of interest at the relevant dates and times as if they are close contacts – they must stay at home, isolate for 14 days and get tested at least twice. They will also receive a daily follow up.

Testing in Auckland

There are seven community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today – these are in Wiri, Otara, Botany, Balmoral, New Lynn, Henderson and Northcote, as well as the dedicated testing for staff and students happening on-site at Papatoetoe High School.

DHBs have boosted capacity at all the community testing centres in Auckland, with additional staff and extended hours.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in metro Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test

For up-to-date information on all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

New border case details

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation. One of these cases is deemed historical and not infectious.

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 22 February Singapore Day 0 / routine Auckland 19 February Philippines* Hong Kong Day 0 / routine Christchurch

*The case that arrived from the Philippines on 19 February is deemed historical and not infectious.

No previously reported cases have recovered. Two previously reported cases have been reclassified as under investigation. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 62. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,009.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,674,282.

On Tuesday, 7,834 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 8,724 tests processed.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have now been 34 historical cases, out of a total of 199 cases.

NZ COVID Tracer

It remains critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,678,102 registered users, an increase of more than 110,000 users in the last fortnight.

Poster scans have reached 193,748,063 and users have created 7,784,986 manual diary entries. Scans in the last 24 hours 1,351,106.

