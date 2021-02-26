News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Efficiency Measures Across DHBs To Make Best Use Of Vaccine

Friday, 26 February 2021, 4:38 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


To ensure efficiency in the COVID-19 vaccine delivery district health boards are using different approaches, appropriate to their specific regional delivery models, to ensure as much of the available vaccine as possible is used.

One of the unique logistical challenges of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is that once a dose of the vaccine reaches above -70 degrees it will expire in five days even when kept in a fridge.

Once the vaccine has been removed from the fridge it must be mixed within two hours and then used within six hours.

New Zealand’s border and MIQ workers are our first line of defence – that is why we need to protect them and the families they live with first, with the vaccine roll-out.

However the requirements of keeping the border and our MIQ facilities fully operational 24/7 means that only part of that workforce can be freed up at any one time.

This means that in Auckland metro DHBs, when a batch of vaccine is a day away from expiry, the local immunisation team process is to first ask employers at MIQ and the airport and port if any of their workforce can be made available to get their vaccination in the next 24 hours in addition to the scheduled vaccinations that day.

The team is also then asking the local DHBs for a standby list of frontline healthcare workers – including hospital staff, primary care, and community testing centre workforce – who can be individually invited to fill any remaining vaccination appointments at short notice.
Invitations to the standby list have been extended to individual frontline hospital staff, and individual community healthcare workers including Mâori primary care providers, Pacific primary care providers and community testing centres.
This approach enables Auckland DHB to keep appointment slots open for border and MIQ workers as long as possible but to also minimise any potential wastage of the vaccine.

In Christchurch a standby list of people within the MIF or Port facility who can be called in at short notice is used.

In Wellington the immunisation teams are addressing the same issue by over-booking for the vaccine and the DHB is also looking at generating a standby appointment system.

The vaccine is a precious commodity and its special properties present challenges different from our usual vaccines.

Our goal is to make our vaccination process as efficient as possible to ensure the best use of the vaccine available.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 