COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Underway For Managed Isolation Workers

Saturday, 27 February 2021, 6:37 am
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Workers at a managed isolation facility in Hamilton say they feel a sense of relief after receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The rollout of Waikato's vaccination programme began in earnest at the Distinction Hamilton hotel this morning, with 79 staff vaccinated.

It follows 28 DHB vaccinators receiving their first of two doses at the dedicated COVID-19 vaccination centre yesterday.

Distinction Hamilton general manager Carla Denmead says the arrival of the vaccine was a significant moment for staff.

"I felt emotional when my injection was done. It's just a sense of relief and realising the opportunity we'd been given.

"It's a really big deal. Hopefully this is a game-changer right? It will help get our industries running again properly, open our borders and help keep people safe," she says.

Ms Denmead says it also provided staff with some peace of mind on top of their normal safety measures while working in managed isolation. She was encouraged by the enthusiasm of staff who were keen to get the vaccine.

For senior chef Aaron Sigley, his first dose means he's a step closer to seeing members of his family again.

He says there are some in his family, who also live in Hamilton,that he hasn't seen since May last year.

"I'm very relieved at having had the vaccine. I have family I haven't seen since I began working here because they've felt concerned because they may be vulnerable so I've stayed away from them.

"By having this jab, I feel and they feel I'll be able to see them again and I'm looking forward to that."

Wheeti Maipi has been working at managed isolation facilities as a mental health advisor for the past nine months.

He says getting the vaccine provided him with an extra sense of security, particularly when he returns home every night.

"That was my main motivator, to protect the rest of my whānau and I'm going to let the all know I've had my first shot. I'm looking forward to when they can become part of the rollout too."

Charge nurse manager Lisa Maxwell was also among those to be vaccinated today.

She was elated the programme has begun and says border workers are excited they and their household contacts have been given first priority for the vaccine.

"None of our infection control practices will change, but the workers just have that knowledge they have that extra layer of protection should the worst case scenario occur."

© Scoop Media

Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.



 
 
 
