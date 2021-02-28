News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Household Member Of Case M Returns A Positive Test Result

Sunday, 28 February 2021, 6:52 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

27 February 2021

As announced by the Director-General of Health this evening, a further person in the household of Case M has returned a positive result.

The latest case, known as Case N, is currently asymptomatic.

The three other members of the household have returned negative tests. All family members are isolating.

Locations of interest
Case M is a student at the Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) and also works part-time, one day a week, at Kerry Logistics (Oceania) Limited. Affected MIT students have been emailed this evening.

A number of locations of interest that Case M visited have now been advised. These include Hunter Plaza, Burger King Highland Park, Your Health Pharmacy, and Pak n Save Manukau. City Fitness in Hunter Plaza, a gym the person attended, has also advised its members by email directly of the time and day of interest.

Details on locations of interest is available on the Ministry’s website and will continue to be updated as they come to hand https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/contact-tracing-covid-19/covid-19-contact-tracing-locations-interest

People who were at these locations of interest should isolate for 14 days and if symptoms develop, get tested.

Up-to-date information on testing locations in metro Auckland
Additional community testing centres are available in Auckland this weekend, many with extended hours. These are in Otara, Botany, Pakuranga Heights, Balmoral, Henderson and Northcote.

In East Auckland, a CTC at Lloyd Elsmore Park, Pakuranga Heights, will be open from 8am – 4pm Sunday.

The Botany CTC at Golflands will be open from 9am - 5pm Sunday.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/ and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

Alert Levels
Auckland goes into Level 3 as of 6am Sunday, 28 February for 7 days.

The remainder of New Zealand will go into Level 2 as of 6am Sunday 28 February for 7 days.

Information on the Alert Level requirements may be seen here https://covid19.govt.nz/

The Ministry will be providing a further update tomorrow at 1pm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 