Auckland Should Be Prioritised For Vaccine Roll-out

Monday, 1 March 2021, 9:54 am
Auckland Council

Auckland should be prioritised for the vaccine roll-out over other areas that are at less risk from COVID-19, Mayor Goff said today.

“Auckland’s fourth level 3 lockdown highlights the fact that the city is at greater risk of community transmission than any other city or region in the country,” he said.

“As the gateway city to New Zealand, and with 18 quarantine facilities—significantly more than the rest of the country combined—Auckland carries the burden of risk on behalf of the country. Protecting Auckland will help ensure that we stop the disease from being transmitted to other parts of the country.

“Within Auckland, we should prioritise South Auckland, and following that, the rest of the city should be prioritised.

“Auckland loses an estimated 200 jobs and $30+ million per day under level 3 restrictions.

We need the vaccine roll-out to be prioritised in Auckland to help avoid future lockdowns, protect jobs and incomes, and ensure Auckland can play its role in supporting the national economic recovery.

“The roll-out of vaccines for frontline workers started in Auckland which was absolutely the right thing to do. Now I would like to see that continue for the rest of the city.

“I welcome the indication from the Prime Minister that South Auckland will be prioritised but that needs to extend to all of Auckland,” the Mayor said.

