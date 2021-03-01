News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Strong Demand For COVID-19 Testing Under Alert Level 3

Monday, 1 March 2021, 6:59 pm
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

There has been a strong public response for COVID-19 testing since the Auckland region entered community Alert Level 3 on Sunday morning.

Over 3,700 swabs were taken across the 10 dedicated community testing centres on Sunday, with strong demand continuing into Monday. Since Sunday 14 February there have been more than 70,000 community tests for COVID-19 in metro Auckland (over 4 per cent of Auckland’s population).

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Counties Manukau Health CEO) Margie Apa, said that testing locations will remain open all week.

“We have ensured the geographic spread of testing locations has met the needs of the community, so it’s easy to find a testing centre,” Margie Apa said.

“Given recent positive cases, it is more important than ever that we have a low threshold for testing.

“If you have symptoms that could indicate COVID, please don’t delay in having a test. The same applies if you have attended any of the locations of interest, on the specified dates and times connected to the recent positive cases in South Auckland.

“By having a test, you are playing your part in keeping the community safe and helping build confidence that if there are any cases in the community, they will be quickly detected.”

Anyone with the following symptoms is strongly encouraged to get a test:

• New or worsening cough

• Fever

• Sore throat

• Temporary loss of smell

• Difficulty breathing

• Runny nose

• Muscle ache

• Fatigue

If you have any concerns please contact Healthline or your GP for advice on getting a free test.

To find testing locations in metro Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test. For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Northern Region Health Coordination Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 