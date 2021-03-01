Strong Demand For COVID-19 Testing Under Alert Level 3

There has been a strong public response for COVID-19 testing since the Auckland region entered community Alert Level 3 on Sunday morning.

Over 3,700 swabs were taken across the 10 dedicated community testing centres on Sunday, with strong demand continuing into Monday. Since Sunday 14 February there have been more than 70,000 community tests for COVID-19 in metro Auckland (over 4 per cent of Auckland’s population).

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead (and Counties Manukau Health CEO) Margie Apa, said that testing locations will remain open all week.

“We have ensured the geographic spread of testing locations has met the needs of the community, so it’s easy to find a testing centre,” Margie Apa said.

“Given recent positive cases, it is more important than ever that we have a low threshold for testing.

“If you have symptoms that could indicate COVID, please don’t delay in having a test. The same applies if you have attended any of the locations of interest, on the specified dates and times connected to the recent positive cases in South Auckland.

“By having a test, you are playing your part in keeping the community safe and helping build confidence that if there are any cases in the community, they will be quickly detected.”

Anyone with the following symptoms is strongly encouraged to get a test:

• New or worsening cough

• Fever

• Sore throat

• Temporary loss of smell

• Difficulty breathing

• Runny nose

• Muscle ache

• Fatigue

If you have any concerns please contact Healthline or your GP for advice on getting a free test.

To find testing locations in metro Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test. For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

