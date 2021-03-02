News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Partnership Aims To Improve Indoor Air Quality – And People's Health

Tuesday, 2 March 2021, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

A new partnership between heat pump company Daikin and the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) will see the two organisations work together to help reduce the impact of respiratory illness.

As a partner of ARFNZ, and member of the Foundation’s Friends of the Foundation programme, Daikin is focused on improving indoor air quality and highlighting the importance of warm dry homes, which are both key to reducing triggers for respiratory illness and asthma.

“The message about warm dry homes has gained momentum but more needs to be done to ensure all homes are sufficiently heated and insulated,” says Gary Felstead, Daikin Residential National Sales Manager.

“Many homes in New Zealand are damp, cold and mouldy, with around half of all Kiwi homes showing signs of visible mould. To help combat this, Daikin is committed to providing advanced technology, solutions and advice to help improve indoor air quality and ultimately people’s health.”

Felstead says the government’s Healthy Homes legislation compliance deadline in July, which requires rental properties to meet minimum standards for heating, insulation, and ventilation, will also help to improve the condition of the country’s housing stock and the quality of life for tenants.

Letitia Harding, ARFNZ Chief Executive, says with 1 in 7 Kiwi kids having asthma, and more than 700,000 New Zealander’s living with a form of respiratory disease, it is essential to have support from companies like Daikin to help improve the respiratory health of all New Zealanders.

“We value partners like Daikin who are committed to doing their bit to ensure Kiwis are living in warm, dry homes.”

The Friends of the Foundation sponsorship programme focuses on supporting the Foundation’s initiatives centred around education, research, and advocacy for the respiratory community.

“The success of Friends of the Foundation programme comes down to partnering with like-minded businesses and organisations that share the same values and passion for improving respiratory health outcomes for all New Zealanders,” she says.

