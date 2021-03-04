New Zealand's First Dedicated Cystic Fibrosis Podcast - What The CF! A Cystic Fibrosis Podcast.

Auckland couple launch a new podcast dedicated to Cystic Fibrosis

What the CF! A Cystic Fibrosis Podcast is dedicated to telling Cystic Fibrosis stories from Aotearoa.

Ingrid Grenar and Ian Wright are parents of an 18 month-old CFer and seasoned media professionals with a background in radio, presenting, video production and multimedia journalism. They've decided to produce a podcast to give back to and galvanize the amazing CF community they’ve now found themselves part of.

“We'll provide our own family's take on the impact of a chronic illness diagnosis. But, as well as being our own audio diary, we want to tell the stories of others and answer the FAQ's that come along with a diagnosis. We'll seek the knowledge of experts and those living with CF to help to paint a well-rounded vision of what living with Cystic Fibrosis.”

What the CF! A Cystic Fibrosis Podcast will talk openly and honestly about Cystic Fibrosis from a layman's perspective but with the responsibility of ensuring expertise when it's needed. We want to support individuals and families by providing the answers to their questions in a clear, correct but (hopefully) entertaining way while increasing both the value of our community and the awareness of CF both nationally and internationally.

The core goals of the podcast are to SUPPORT, EDUCATE and INCREASE AWARENESS of Cystic Fibrosis both locally and internationally. This will be achieved through content steams that cover DIAGNOSIS AND LIFE WITH CF, TREATMENTS and EXPERTS.

Series one of the podcast launched in February 2021 and features conversations with Cystic Fibrosis medical experts, CFNZ, Genetic Counselling, and more. Episode 1: Diagnosis is available now on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts - search What The CF! A Cystic Fibrosis Podcast to subscribe.

You can visit the website for more info at https://www.whatthecf.com/ and join in the conversation on:

Instagram @whatthecfpod

Facebook /WhatTheCFPod

Follow #wtcfpod #whatthecfpod and #wtcfmoment

What the CF! A Cystic Fibrosis Podcast is currently seeking funding for podcast equipment and taking donations, 10% of which will go to Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand. For more information contact Ingrid on wtcfpod@gmail.com

Ingrid and Ian’s story:

“When our son was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at six months old we were shocked and devastated. The road to diagnosis took several painful weeks. What started with kisses on salty skin soon became a persistent cough prompting many GP visits and eventually an X-Ray - the results of which opened the gates to the possibility of CF.

From the first moment seeing his foggy little lungs, we knew this was gonna be a rollercoaster and we weren't wrong. Only a week after diagnosis we were chucked into the COVID lockdown left to digest this huge news within our wee family. The overwhelm was real, and although the team at the hospital were amazing, it was the online community of CFers and their families where we found an abundance of warmth and understanding.”

What the CF! A Cystic Fibrosis Podcast was born out of a curiosity to learn more about this disease, support others, tell stories and share experiences while we navigate our own CF journey.”

