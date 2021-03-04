News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

The ANZMHA Announces The Launch Of Its New Indigenous Wellbeing Conference

Thursday, 4 March 2021, 6:29 pm
Press Release: ANZMHA

The ANZMHA Announces The Launch Of Its New Indigenous Wellbeing Conference, Setting Their Tally To 8 Mental Health Conferences For 2021

The Australian & New Zealand Mental Health Association is proud to announce their new conference, the 2021 Indigenous Wellbeing Conference, to take place in Cairns from 7-8 October 2021.

Its theme will be “Honouring Indigenous Voices & Wisdom: Balancing the System to Close the Gapand will showcase a high calibre of keynote speakers and presenters, covering four vital topics:

  1. Promoting Wellness
  2. Social, Emotional & Cultural Determinants
  3. Community Care & Social Recovery
  4. Service Care & Recovery

This long-awaited event has been in its production stages for the past year and was officially announced today through the launch of the new Indigenous Wellbeing Conference Website.

With a vision to “shine light on the key challenges in Indigenous communities and address the past and present issues contributing to inequities in mental health treatment and care,” the conference is set to enlighten, educate, and share the hard truths amongst keynote speakers, presenters and attendees.

The committee behind the conference, consists of an array of well-respected individuals, including Elders, Indigenous academics, psychologists, mental health professionals and experts within the Indigenous mental health study fields.

Board of Committee Members

  • Professor Patricia Dudgeon - Psychologist and Professor from the School of Indigenous Studies, University of Western Australia
  • Mr Rob McPhee - Chief Operating Officer, Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Services Council
  • Dr Kate Derry - Research Associate, School of Indigenous Studies, University of Western Australia
  • Ms Fiona Peterson - Chief Executive Officer, The Healing Foundation
  • Mr Nat Heath - Manager, Aboriginal Engagement & Policy Team, NSW Department of Education
  • Henrietta Marrie - Local Elder
  • Mr Daryl Hobbs - Senior Psychologist, Winda-Mara Aboriginal Corporation & Dhauwurd-Wurrung Elderly & Community Health Service, Gunditjmara Nation, SW Victoria
  • Professor Cheryl Kickett-Tucker - Fellow/Founding Director, Curtin University and Pindi Pindi Ltd, Centre for Research Excellence in Aboriginal Wellbeing
  • Dr Lynne Russell - Senior Research Fellow, Māori Health, Victoria University of Wellington
  • Ms Donna Stanley - District Coordinator Aboriginal Mental Health Drug & Alcohol, Western NSW Local Health District
  • Ms Rosemary Wanganeen - Griefologist, Australian Institute for Loss & Grief
  • Professor Neil Drew - Director, Australian Indigenous HealthInfoNet
  • Ms Tammie Wilkinson - Psychologist and Senior Clinician, Institute of Urban Indigenous Health (IUIH)
  • Mr Grant Hay - Director, Barni Yunggudja Aboriginal Corporation
  • Ms Leshay Chong - Regional Social Health Manager, Institute of Urban Indigenous Health (IUIH)
  • Mrs Asha Bhat - Chief Executive Officer, Southern Aboriginal Corporation
  • Mr Tom Brideson - Chief Executive Officer, Gayaa Dhuwi (Proud Spirit) Australia
  • Miss Isabel Venables - Program & Event Manager, Indigenous Wellbeing Conference
  • Mr Sam Stewart - CEO, Australian & New Zealand Mental Health Association

About the Australian & New Zealand Mental Health Association:

The Australian & New Zealand Mental Health Association is a non-government, non-for-profit organisation dedicated to advancing the field of mental health.

The association hosts and support several conferences throughout the year, each of which focuses on a specific aspect of mental health and well-being.

