The ANZMHA Announces The Launch Of Its New Indigenous Wellbeing Conference

The ANZMHA Announces The Launch Of Its New Indigenous Wellbeing Conference, Setting Their Tally To 8 Mental Health Conferences For 2021

The Australian & New Zealand Mental Health Association is proud to announce their new conference, the 2021 Indigenous Wellbeing Conference, to take place in Cairns from 7-8 October 2021.

Its theme will be “Honouring Indigenous Voices & Wisdom: Balancing the System to Close the Gap” and will showcase a high calibre of keynote speakers and presenters, covering four vital topics:

Promoting Wellness Social, Emotional & Cultural Determinants Community Care & Social Recovery Service Care & Recovery

This long-awaited event has been in its production stages for the past year and was officially announced today through the launch of the new Indigenous Wellbeing Conference Website.

With a vision to “shine light on the key challenges in Indigenous communities and address the past and present issues contributing to inequities in mental health treatment and care,” the conference is set to enlighten, educate, and share the hard truths amongst keynote speakers, presenters and attendees.

The committee behind the conference, consists of an array of well-respected individuals, including Elders, Indigenous academics, psychologists, mental health professionals and experts within the Indigenous mental health study fields.

Board of Committee Members

About the Australian & New Zealand Mental Health Association:

The Australian & New Zealand Mental Health Association is a non-government, non-for-profit organisation dedicated to advancing the field of mental health.

The association hosts and support several conferences throughout the year, each of which focuses on a specific aspect of mental health and well-being.

© Scoop Media

