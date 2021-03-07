News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New COVID-19 Community Cases; 1 Case In Managed Isolation

Sunday, 7 March 2021, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There is one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation.

New border case details

Arrival dateFromViaPositive test day/reasonManaged isolation/quarantine location
4 MarSouth AfricaQatarDay 1 / routineAuckland

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 72. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2043.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,779,213.

On Saturday, 6,733 tests were processed. The total number of tests in the last seven days is 71,831. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 10,262 tests processed.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have now been 37 historical cases, out of a total of 233 cases.

Alert Levels

The Auckland region moved to Alert Level 2 this morning and will remain there until 6am Sunday 14 March. At Alert Level 2 people can go to school and work, travel between regions, and attend gatherings of up to 100 people.

The remainder of New Zealand is now at Alert Level 1. Wearing masks on domestic flights and all public transport still applies at Level 1. To find out more, please go to

https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-system/current-alert-level/

While it’s encouraging to see another day without any community cases, we must all remain vigilant and continue to do our bit.

This includes staying home if you have any symptoms; if symptomatic phoning Healthline for advice on getting a test - wherever you are in the country; and keeping a record of where you have been at all times.

The COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so. Continue to wash your hands, and cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Testing information

There are seven community testing centres open in Auckland today.

The testing centres are in Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson, Lloyd Elsmore Park in Botany, Wiri, Otara and Takanini.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/ and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

The Ministry thanks all those in primary care, at community testing centres and laboratories who have been working tirelessly to help manage the Auckland February outbreak.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,736,807 registered users. This is an increase of more than 68,000 users in the past 14 days.

Poster scans have reached 209,842,881, users have created 8,247,078 manual diary entries. There have been 1,496,777 scans in the last 24 hours.

