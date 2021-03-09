Pfizer NZ Is Honoured Is To Be Chosen As The New Zealand Government’s Primary Vaccine Provider

Pfizer has entered into an agreement with the New Zealand government to provide 8.5 million additional doses of its mRNA vaccine COMIRNATY.

Pfizer is committed to supply 10 million doses of the vaccine to New Zealand over the course of 2021.

Pfizer will work closely with the Government to support their vaccine implementation plan for New Zealanders.

Allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for governments based on relevant health authority guidance.

Anne Harris, Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand said: “Pfizer is pleased to supply an additional 8.5 million doses of our mRNA-based vaccine, COMIRNATY to the New Zealand Government to support their COVID-19 vaccination program.

“This decision recognises that COMIRNATY has met Medsafe’s strict standards for safety, efficacy and quality.

“Pfizer is honoured is to be chosen as the New Zealand Government’s primary vaccine provider.

“We are committed to providing 10 million doses of our vaccine over the course of 2021 to help protect New Zealanders from COVID-19.

“Pfizer and BioNTech have mounted an extraordinary response to the global pandemic. Based on current projections, we are now targeting capacity of approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, up from 1.3 billion doses.”

Pfizer and BioNTech previously announced on 12 October 2020 an agreement with the New Zealand Government to supply 1.5 million doses of its mRNA-based vaccine COMIRNATY™ to 750,000 New Zealanders, once approved. Dose deliveries will occur throughout 2021 in accordance with terms of the supply agreement.

To date, the vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing, emergency use authorisation or temporary authorisation in more than 50 countries worldwide.

© Scoop Media

