News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pfizer NZ Is Honoured Is To Be Chosen As The New Zealand Government’s Primary Vaccine Provider

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 5:47 am
Press Release: Pfizer

Pfizer has entered into an agreement with the New Zealand government to provide 8.5 million additional doses of its mRNA vaccine COMIRNATY.

Pfizer is committed to supply 10 million doses of the vaccine to New Zealand over the course of 2021.

Pfizer will work closely with the Government to support their vaccine implementation plan for New Zealanders.

Allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country is a decision for governments based on relevant health authority guidance.

Anne Harris, Managing Director, Australia & New Zealand said: “Pfizer is pleased to supply an additional 8.5 million doses of our mRNA-based vaccine, COMIRNATY to the New Zealand Government to support their COVID-19 vaccination program.

“This decision recognises that COMIRNATY has met Medsafe’s strict standards for safety, efficacy and quality.

“Pfizer is honoured is to be chosen as the New Zealand Government’s primary vaccine provider.

“We are committed to providing 10 million doses of our vaccine over the course of 2021 to help protect New Zealanders from COVID-19.

“Pfizer and BioNTech have mounted an extraordinary response to the global pandemic. Based on current projections, we are now targeting capacity of approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, up from 1.3 billion doses.”

Pfizer and BioNTech previously announced on 12 October 2020 an agreement with the New Zealand Government to supply 1.5 million doses of its mRNA-based vaccine COMIRNATY™ to 750,000 New Zealanders, once approved. Dose deliveries will occur throughout 2021 in accordance with terms of the supply agreement.

To date, the vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing, emergency use authorisation or temporary authorisation in more than 50 countries worldwide.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pfizer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 