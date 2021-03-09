News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Can Chiropractic Adjustment Change How Our Bodies Experience Pain?

Tuesday, 9 March 2021, 4:25 pm
A study released by Centre for Chiropractic Research (CCR) suggests that chiropractors can do even more for our bodies than initially thought. It’s widely believed that a good chiropractic adjustment can lead nervous system interference, get our spines back into alignment and ease many of the aches and pains we feel. But what if chiropractors were able to change how our bodies feel pain?

Chiropractic adjustments use specific adjustments to change the position and motion of the bones in your spine. By directing the force in just the right direction, experienced chiropractors can target specifics areas in the body to clear nervous system interference. When performed regularly, this can help to correct abnormal neural and structural patterns that have developed over time.

The study related to how we experience pain was designed to find out how adjustments of the spine could potentially affect how our brains process pain information and the perception of pain. The findings? This research suggests that even one session with an experienced chiropractor can change the way that your central nervous system processes pain. It may also change the levels of self-reported pain by clients.

More and more research now points towards the potential of chiropractic adjustment having neuroplastic effects on the brain.

The results of this study are still in the early stages of being fully proven, but it does reinforce that there may be hidden benefits to chiropractic adjustment. Many chiropractors in Auckland and around NZ are working with their patients to relieve pain and realign their spines. What if they could not only do that but completely change your experience of pain?

LIFESTYLE


 


