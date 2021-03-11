News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 6 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Thursday, 11 March 2021, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health


There are no new cases in the community.

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report today.

March air crew case update 
All contacts of the air crew member have returned a negative result so far, with 3 results still pending.

Up-to-date information on testing locations in metro Auckland 
There are 6 community testing locations available in Auckland today. These are in Wiri, Otara, Balmoral, New Lynn, Henderson and Northcote. 

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/ and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

New border case details 
 

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
4 March India United Arab Emirates and Malaysia Around day 5/ Contact of a case Auckland 
6 March India To be determined Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 
6 March India United Arab Emirates and Malaysia Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland 
9 March Brazil Qatar and Australia Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
9 March Japan Singapore Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 
9 March India To be determined Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

One previously reported case has recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 85. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,060.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,801,771.

On Wednesday, 6,448 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 7,167 tests processed per day.

Today’s managed isolation case numbers again underscore the value of having early testing in place. All people arriving into New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 tests results come back.

It’s also not uncommon to see some of these cases reclassified as historical cases, which are not infectious. This is why we are continuing to publish the cumulative number of historical cases, as below.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have now been 37 historical cases, out of a total of 249 cases.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,745,999 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 215,893,872 and users have created 8,384,868 manual diary entries. There have been 1,469,320 scans in the last 24 hours.

It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

