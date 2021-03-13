MIQ And Border Workers Backing Vaccination Programme – 3 Weeks In

Three weeks into the programme to vaccinate New Zealand’s MIQ and border workers, more than 12,000 people have received their first dose says Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss.

Brigadier Jim Bliss

“This is the largest immunisation programme we have ever seen in this country and the MIQ and border workforce has really got behind it. As of yesterday, 83.6 per cent of MIQ and border staff have had their first vaccination. Out of a total 15,200 people, that’s 12,709 so far, and that number will grow,” Brigadier Bliss said.

“The border and MIQ system brings together people with expertise in hotel hospitality, health, security, wellbeing support, facility management, logistics and transportation, and customs and immigration.

“Border and MIQ staff have now supported more than 120,000 people to safely cross the border to life in New Zealand, all while protecting our communities.

“They are our frontline defence against Covid-19. Every day they go to work and put themselves between us and this virus. It’s thanks to them that we’re all able to enjoy the freedoms and quality of life we currently do.

“The roll-out of the vaccination programme started with our border and MIQ workers and now we are also vaccinating the people they live with. That’s an estimated 50,000 people and is a critical additional line of defence to keep them, their whānau and our communities safe and well, and help prevent COVID-19 from spreading into our communities”, he says.

“It’s an extra layer to help protect all New Zealanders against COVID-19.

“Next week vaccinations with the second (final) dose will get underway. That will be a big milestone in New Zealand’s fight against COVID-19”.

