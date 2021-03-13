3 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation; 2 Historical Cases



There are no new cases in the community apart from two historical cases reported today.

There are also three new positive case of COVID-19 in managed isolation.

February cluster

All 15 cases associated with this cluster have now recovered.

As all New Zealand enjoys being back in Alert Level One, a reminder to remain vigilant and stick to the basics: staying home if unwell and getting advice about having a test, washing hands, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, and wearing masks or face coverings on all public transport and keeping track of where you’ve been - scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.

Up-to-date information on testing locations in metro Auckland

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/

Information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

New border case details



Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 6 March Brazil Qatar/Brisbane Day 5 / symptomatic Auckland 9 March India Day 3 /routine testing Auckland 11 March India UAE Day 0 / routine testing Auckland

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 88. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,066.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,814,474.

On Friday, 6,065 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 5,999 tests processed per day.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have been 39 historical cases, out of a total of 255 cases.

Two new cases have been deemed to be historical. These were individuals from the same household who had recently completed managed isolation and returned a series of negative test results. They returned an initial weak positive test a few days after leaving managed isolation. An investigation including testing all other household members has determined these are historical cases.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,749,249 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 218,659,028 and users have created 8,448,230 manual diary entries. There have been 1,463,619 scans in the last 24 hours.

It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

