No New Community Cases; 2 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the community.

There are two new positive cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report today. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 95. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,076.

Since January 1, there have been 39 historical cases, out of a total of 265 cases.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 14 Mar India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland 15 Mar USA Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,824,252.

On Monday, 2,822 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 5,364 tests processed per day.

It’s important testing levels in the community remain high so we continue to have confidence in our surveillance and detection.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit

https://www.arphs.health.nz/

Information on all testing locations nationwide is available on the Healthpoint website

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

We can also report that four wastewater testing samples — three from a site linked to Papatoetoe and one from a wider wastewater collection point, which includes Papatoetoe — last night returned negative results for COVID-19 detection.

This follows a weak positive test result detected on Friday in routine wastewater sampling at the site linked to Papatoetoe, which has been assessed as not posing a risk to the community. The most likely explanation for the weak positive detection is continued shedding of the virus from the recovered COVID-19 cases from the February cluster who have returned home from the Auckland quarantine facility.

We know that people who have recently had COVID-19 may continue to shed fragments of the virus for some weeks after they have recovered, without being infectious to others. Wastewater sampling can detect these fragments, which are not infectious and their presence is not considered a risk to the community.

This is supported by results from geospatial mapping linking the homes/residential addresses of the individuals to the catchment area where the sample was taken. The new negative wastewater testing results also provide good evidence to support this. The recovered cases are no longer infectious and there is no evidence that the wastewater is infectious.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,753,053 registered users, an increase of more than 38,000 users in the past fortnight.

Poster scans have reached 222,151,500 and users have created 8,531,899 manual diary entries. There have been 1,103,685 scans in the last 24 hours.

It’s great to see ongoing good use of the NZ COVID Tracer app and it’s vitally important that Kiwis continue to do so. Please scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

© Scoop Media

