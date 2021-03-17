Elevate Vaccination Priority For Māori And Pacific Island Aged Care Workers

Vulnerable Māori and Pacific Island women working in aged care facilities need to be a higher priority for COVID vaccination recommends Mike Smith, co-chair of the National Iwi Chairs Forum - Pandemic Response Group.



Aged care facility workers are on the frontline of the battle to keep those in their care safe from infection, says Smith.

Smith is calling for greater protection for the large numbers of Māori and Pacific Island women who provide essential services to the elderly, with increased concern because of the latest report from Epidemiologist Dr Rawiri Taonui.

“Dr Taonui informs us that there is a 85.7% chance of further community outbreaks and we must continue to be vigilant and ensure that vaccination protection is urgently provided to our most vulnerable communities, including the essential workers charged with their care.”

“As an older Māori male with a compromised immune system I am entitled to priority in receiving a vaccination, but I’m capable of minimising my potential exposure by following protocols including minimising social contact, maintaining physical distance when necessary and practicing good hygiene standards. This is not possible for facility staff moving between their homes, communities and daily close contact with our elderly.”

In his report Dr Taonui highly recommends a reduction in the numbers arriving into the country, particularly non-citizens and non-residents, citing numbers crossing our border and uncertainty around negative testing prior to travel here correlating to higher potential for outbreaks.

